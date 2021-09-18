Tsunami in Brazil? Expert comments on volcano risks in Canary Islands | Brazil

Disclosure Volcano activity alert in the Canary Islands brought concern to Brazilians

After entering a yellow state of eruption alert, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, rekindled the discussion on the hypothesis of the formation of tsunamis that could affect the entire Brazilian coast, especially in the Northeast .

The volcano has been dormant for decades but has shown signs of seismic activity this week. According to the National Geographic Institute of Spain, 4,222 tremors were recorded in the Cumbre Vieja national park, around the volcano, with the volume of seismic movements having increased in intensity in recent days, with earthquakes exceeding magnitude 3.

According to MetSul Meteorologia, a major volcano eruption would affect all coastal areas bathed by the Atlantic Ocean, which includes the entire coast of Brazil, from Rio Grande do Sul to Amapá.

The repercussion of the alert made Brazilians take to social networks with comments about the possibility of waves of up to 10 meters in the country. O IG

spoke with an expert, who explained that the phenomenon should not be a reason for concern in Brazil.

“The possibility of a tsunami occurring on the Brazilian coast is practically impossible. This is because tsunamis and high magnitude earthquakes occur within tectonic plate boundaries, and Brazil is on top of the South American Plate”, explains Luiza Bricalli, PhD in Geology, specialist in Tectonics and professor at UFES (Federal University of Espírito Santo).

The specialist also clarifies that the magnitudes of the earthquakes observed in the Cumbre Vieja are not of sufficient intensity to resonate off the Brazilian coast.

According to Luiza Bricalli, Brazil could have problems in the event of a concrete risk, as it would not be prepared “from the structural point of view, nor from the population itself”, since high magnitude earthquakes do not happen in the country.