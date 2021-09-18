UBS downgrades Vale’s share (VALE3) from buy-to-sell with falling ore, despite dividends

the swiss bank UBS promoted a double downgrade of Vale’s papers, changing the recommendation of “buy” for a “sell” in the wake of the fall in the price of iron ore in international markets.

In addition to downgrading the recommendation from “buy” to “sell” without even stopping at “neutral”, the financial institution’s analysts also drastically reduced – from US$ 22 to US$ 15 – the target price of the products. ADRs of the Brazilian mining company traded abroad.

Share receipts of the Valley traded in New York closed at $16.72 in yesterday’s session. Today, after opening slightly higher, Vale’s shares (VALLEY3) operated at a drop of more than 1% on B3.

Iron ore drop makes dividend distribution less attractive

For UBS, “the story of Vale’s dividends becomes much less attractive with the price of iron ore below the US$ 100 per ton” priced by the Brazilian miner for next year.

UBS estimates that iron ore will have an average price of US$89 per ton throughout 2022, dropping to the range of US$80 per ton in 2023.

In addition, Vale is faced with the increase in iron ore stocks around the world, the rise in freight costs and the reduction in Chinese demand due to both the increase in production of both steel and mines in the Asian country.

Returning to UBS’ analysis, the bank’s analysts still consider that Vale maintains a better performance relative to competitors such as Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals.

Return on Vale’s dividend exceeds Selic

Last night, Vale announced the distribution of R$40.2 billion in dividends to shareholders. The amount corresponds to R$8.108316476 per share and a return on dividend (dividend yield) of 9.2%.

For comparison purposes, even though the Central Bank is in the midst of monetary tightening, the Selic rate is at 5.25% per year and should end the cycle at around 8%.

