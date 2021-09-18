UFC: Anthony Smith nails third-round victory over Ryan Spann | combat

Former No. 1 challenger for the UFC’s light heavyweight belt, American Anthony Smith is this Saturday in the main event of UFC Smith vs. Spann, against compatriot Ryan Spann. “Lion’s Heart” is on the rise again, with two straight victories over emerging division athletes like Devin Clark and Jimmy Crute. He believes he is at the best of his career.

– It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I think I’m better than ever now. To be very honest with you, if I were to face the guy who faced Jimmy Crute right now, I would give him a beating. I’m taking big leaps quickly and wanted an answer as to why. I think I always had the pieces of the puzzle and now they are coming together – Smith told in an interview with Combat via video call.

Not that long ago, the 33-year-old American was heading in the opposite direction. He felt fighting well and evolving, but still he was defeated in consecutive fights against Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic. The secret to changing course, according to him, was having more patience during the fight and less anxiety to finish.

– I think I slowed down a bit. I’m not old yet, but I’m getting older, I’m maturing in my career, and my coaches have done a good job of maybe taking my foot off the gas a little bit. If you look at my fight against Jimmy Crute and my fight against Glover, they were exactly the same at first, but (this time) I was more in control. I was more mature. (…) I need to systematically disentangle these guys, and I think that’s what I’ve been doing. Fighting calmly, not rushing anything, not panicking, just gaining the position I’m in at the moment, not looking at the ultimate goal. I’m just struggling right now.

Despite this, Smith doesn’t deny that he’s still thinking about knocking out his opponents, particularly Spann, who is the hotshot. He won’t enter the Octagon thinking he needs to end the fight soon, but he already sees exactly when this knockout or submission will come. Write it down to check on Saturday:

– I think I’ll torture Ryan Spann for 10 minutes and submit him in the third round. He’ll be so broken and tired he won’t be able to do anything about it. And that’s it, there’s no secret. I won’t hide. I don’t give a damn if he sees this or not. In the third round, he won’t be able to do anything anymore. He’s going to be really tired and broken, and that’s my plan. Break it at the beginning, finish it later.

Smith’s confidence in a victory comes from different factors that, in his view, conspire in his favor. First, the fact that Spann is in the spotlight for the first time in the main event, with more media attention and more possibilities at stake, while the sixth place in the light heavyweight ranking has already been in this position seven times – in fact, his last fight, against Jimmy Crute, she was the only one in the last eight who didn’t close the event.

Second, despite being known for his race and responsiveness (hence the nickname “Lion Heart”), Smith sees himself as a more calculating and thrifty fighter who knows exactly what he wants with every move. In his opinion, Spann is less careful in his approach and exposes himself more.

– I wouldn’t say he has many holes. I think he has a lot of places where I’m just better. He’s more powerful for sure, but I’m much more technical. I’m more accurate standing, I’m the most technical striker. My conditioning is better, I’m a better wrestler. I’m a better offensive and defensive grappler. The only real advantage he has are his physical attributes he was born with and his God-given potency. It does a good job of finding the hits that connect. But I would say our approaches are that I’m a sniper and he has a shotgun. He kind of throws m*** everywhere and sometimes connects, but sometimes he doesn’t. Every move I play has a motive behind it, connect or not – analyzed.

UFC Smith vs. Spann service

O Combat broadcasts “UFC Smith x Spann” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 4:50 pm (GMT) with “Aquecimento Combate”. O Combat YouTube channel it’s the Combat.com show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Smith vs Spann

September 18, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (20h, Brasília time):

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Medium Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba x Devin Clark

Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Nate Maness v Tony Gravely

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley x Antonio Arroyo

PRELIMINARY CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Light heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Lightweight: Brandon Jenkins vs. Rong Zhu

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Welterweight: Impa Kasanganay vs Carlston Harris

Bantamweight: Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng

Flyweight: Emily Whitmire vs Hannah Goldy

