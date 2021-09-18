Understand rare reaction to medication that left a baby with a body covered by burns, in Goiás | Goiás

The baby Helena Cristina, 1 year old, who had more than 70% of her body covered by burns after taking an anticonvulsant medication, is in serious condition and remains, this Friday (17), intubated in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) , in Goiânia, with no expected discharge. Doctors have estimated that she has toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), which is a severe and rare reaction, also known as Lyell and Steven-Johnson syndromes.

Plastic surgeon Fabiano Arruda, who supervises the burn unit at the Governador Otávio Lages de Siqueira Emergency Hospital (Hugol), where Helena is hospitalized, explained a little about the condition:

“It’s an autoimmune reaction [em que o corpo produz anticorpos que atacam o próprio corpo] . Antibodies react by ‘throwing’ the skin out. […] It loosens extensively, usually from more than 60% of the body”.

The doctor explained that as the skin loosens, as in a burn caused by external causes, the patient is more prone to dehydration and other infections. Therefore, it needs to be covered with the proper dressings and under intensive care.

“It is important to have adequate support for the body to react and evolve satisfactorily. With medication and over time, the patient gets rid of [da substância que causou a reação] and regenerating”, he added.

Fabiano also said that each case evolves in a different way, but that, in general, “it is like a superficial burn, which tends to have a good evolution”.

Also according to the doctor, the treatment is usually done with these dressings to protect the skin and application of immunoglobulin (a protein used in this type of case) to “act against the antibodies and recover faster”.

The specialist noted that the reaction is rare. O G1 asked about the probability of an episode like this happening, at 12:15, and awaits a return.

Also according to him, the situation can happen to people at any age, there are no tests that identify the probability of someone having or not this response and that there is no specific substance that leads to this result.

“Unfortunately there is no laboratory test to predict this type of situation. If so, the first step is to suspend the medication [que causou a reação] and seek medical assistance immediately”, he warned.

The doctor also recalled that, generally, it is a reaction that evolves quickly and that, when it becomes noticeable, the autoimmune action has been happening for some time, which is why it is so important that you do not delay in seeking help.

Helena and her family live in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia. Her father, Hugo Cristiano Penno da Silva said that his daughter started to have seizures at 5 months of age. Because of this, she was evaluated by several neurologists until she started taking anticonvulsants.

The family did not say whether the seizures are caused by any disease or condition and what that diagnosis would be.

The strategy adopted by the doctor, according to Hugo, was to initially give three medications and gradually withdraw.

“When she was taking just one, an encephalogram showed a different type of discharge and the doctor prescribed another medication. She only took it for three weeks and then she started to show this reaction”, he said.

The name and laboratory of the drug were not disclosed, so the report was unable to ask for a position on the reaction.

However, until the reactions were linked to the effect of the drug, the parents had to go through a pilgrimage to hospitals in Anapolis.

“First we went to the UPA, she had a fever and the doctor said it was a virus. The next day we came back, the fever didn’t go away and she started to get red. We went to another wharf and they diagnosed her with rosacea”, said the father.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Anápolis reported that the procedures adopted “during the patient’s two consultations, on September 3 and 4, correctly follow the protocols adopted by the unit”.

After that, the girl was prescribed antibiotics, but the problems continued. According to Hugo, last Friday (10), she began to loosen the skin on her face and blisters appear all over her body. That’s when doctors were able to diagnose the situation as a reaction to medication.

