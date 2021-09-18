Understand the change in real estate credit announced by Caixa

At a time of high prices in the country, driven mainly by gasoline and electricity, the dream of home ownership became closer.

As of October 18, Caixa Econômica Federal will apply a new interest rate for real estate credit. With the reduction, sector entrepreneurs expect the effect on the market to be immediate and project the entry of one million people into the country’s real estate market.

The decrease was in the form of financing linked to savings. In this line, in addition to the variation in savings, a rate of 3.35% was applied. Now, it went to 2.95%.

“Another important point was a grace period of six months and the expansion of financing to 35 years”, explains Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães.

The decision goes against the market. As the Selic, which is the benchmark interest rate, has been rising, other private banks have increased their rates recently. Lower interest rates for home ownership should heat up a dispute between financial institutions.

In August, Caixa recorded the largest contracting of real estate financing in history. There were more than R$ 14 billion in new financing contracts. With the reduction in interest rates, the bank’s expectation is to break new records and reach R$ 140 billion this year.

In 2020, the bank registered BRL 116 billion in housing finance contracts and in 2019, around BRL 80 billion.