Unimed Bauru performs the 1st pediatric surgery using a robot

Rogério Lopes/Disclosure Medical and nursing staff at the time of the unprecedented procedure in the network

This September, the first robotic surgery in children was performed at Hospital Unimed Bauru. The procedure is unprecedented in the Unimed System and was considered a success both by the doctors and professionals who worked in the operation and by the patient’s family.

“When we indicate a robot-assisted surgery, the family’s first big surprise is to know that this procedure can now be performed at Unimed Bauru, which makes us happy and satisfied by offering this benefit to small patients”, highlights uropediatrician Marilyse Fernandes , responsible for the procedure.

She had the help of urologists Marcelo Galesso and Márcio Sales, having as proctor Paulo Renato Moscardi, uropediatrician from São Paulo. “Robot-assisted surgery is the most modern in the field of medicine and, by being able to use this technique in the interior of the state, we are providing space for more children to have access to a minimally invasive surgical technology that is increasingly used in the best hospitals in the world”, emphasizes the doctor.

Duration

The procedure, called a robotic ureterolithotomy, took about 4 hours. “We had the opportunity to take care of a 6-year-old child, with a 2 cm calculus, which obstructed the proximal ureter. She had colic pain crises, accentuated dilation of the pelvis and renal calices, in addition to presenting definitive sequelae in this kidney with an important commitment to its function”, explains Marilyse.

The patient was discharged from the hospital after completing 48 hours of observation, with only mild pain in the surgical incisions.