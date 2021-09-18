Unimed Vitória launches advanced unit in Serra and establishes the city as the largest health center in ES

Unimed Vitória takes a historic step: next Friday (24th), at 9 am, the foundation stone of Services in Advanced Unit (SUA) will be laid in Serra. The space, a modern health complex, also marks a new business model for the cooperative: it will be the first undertaking carried out by Holding Unimed Vitória.

“It is a milestone in our history. It will enhance and strengthen cooperativism, in addition to creating around 150 job opportunities for our members. This concept of Advanced Unit and integrated services is new and we chose Serra, at this first moment, to better serve the region’s users and expand our beneficiary portfolio, following the city’s growth”, explains the CEO of the Unimed Vitoria, Fernando Ronchi.

The Advanced Unit will have a total of 7,500 square meters of built area and capacity to carry out up to 30,000 services/month. The space will have an Adult and Pediatric Emergency Care, Oncology Unit, laboratory collection post and a Basic Diagnosis Unit – which will be able to offer services such as mammography and MRI, among others. In addition, it will function as a Day Hospital to carry out small procedures. The Unimed Personal and Viver Bem Unimed services, which already exist in the city, will be expanded and will also be located in the new space.

The construction of the unit will be carried out in stages and is all planned in order to facilitate the patient’s access to all services. The project will be horizontalized, favoring future expansions.

The real estate transaction between the company V&M Empreendimentos, which owns the land, and Unimed, was conducted by Global Intermediação Imobiliária.

Global owner Eci Scardini, who has extensive experience in Serra’s real estate market, tells a little of this story.

‘When Unimed decided to build a unit in Serra, I understood that the ideal would be a place of easy access, of great dimension and close to the northern region of the Capital. This was the land, in the São Geraldo neighborhood; on top of one of the main roads in the city, which is the North-South, with 24 thousand m2, in a very dense region and close to Vitória’, he says.

And he adds: ‘Thanks to God everything worked out and Serra will gain a large and modern medical hospital enterprise. A piece of equipment that will change the face of the São Geraldo neighborhood and greatly enhance the city. It will be a generator of hundreds of jobs, revenue for the municipality, a modern and beautiful urban intervention and a responsible company concerned with good governance practices, relationship with its customers, investing in the social and with great environmental concern’, highlights Scardini.

Unimed’s advanced unit will be added to a robust public and private health arrangement that Serra has, making it the largest hospital hub in the state of Espírito Santo.