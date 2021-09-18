US Admits Mistake in Afghan Drone Car Attack Killed 10 Civilians, Including Children | World

At the time, US officials justified the attack saying it was necessary to prevent a terrorist act. But an investigation by The New York Times newspaper, now confirmed by the military, found that the hit car did not contain a bomb, as had been claimed.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed,” Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of the US Central Command, said as he admitted his mistake at a news conference.

Also reiterating what the newspaper had reported, the general added that the vehicle’s driver, 43-year-old Zemari Ahmadi, was a longtime contributor to a US-led aid group, Nutrition and Education International, where he acted as electrical engineer, without any connection with the Islamic State.

The investigation indicated that the load in the trunk of the white Toyota he was driving was probably water bottles and that the car never posed any kind of risk.

An explosion, heard near where he was at his boss’s request that morning to fetch a laptop, would have been caused by a propane or fuel tank, with no connection to Ahmadi’s presence in the area.

The military said the attack was carried out “out of the deep conviction” that the Islamic State was about to attack Kabul airport again, as it had done three days earlier, when 140 people were killed, including 13 US military personnel.

Pentagon officials acknowledged that the investigation by the NY Times and other media outlets provided “valuable evidence” that helped them reassess their misjudgment of the risk posed by the drone-attacked vehicle.

‘Terrible tragedy of war’

“In a dynamic, high-threat environment, field commanders had appropriate authority and were reasonably certain the target was valid, but upon further analysis post-attack, our conclusion is that innocent civilians were killed,” the general said. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy of war and it is heartbreaking and we are committed to being fully transparent about this incident,” he added.