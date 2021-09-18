US agency committee rejects booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid | Coronavirus

The vote took place this Friday (17): there were 16 votes against and 2 in favor. The decision was a blow to Joe Biden’s government’s efforts to bolster people’s protection against the virus and its most contagious new version, the delta variant.

The committee’s discussion lasted for several hours and the independent experts from the FDA argued that Pfizer presented little data on the safety of applying the extra doses. Furthermore, they complained that the data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign may not be adequate to predict the US experience.

In recent days, scientists inside and outside the US government have been divided on the need to apply booster doses of the Covid vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) is opposed to the measure: the United Nations arm linked to health defends that the doses be distributed first to the poorest countries.