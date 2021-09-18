US puts 10,000 undocumented migrants under bridge in Texas for lack of shelter

DEL RIO, USA — Thousands of immigrants were huddled under a bridge on Thursday outside the town of Del Rio, Texas, on the US-Mexico border. The group is part of a massive influx of immigration across the Rio Grande that has been taking place this week and burdening US officials.

The US Border Patrol said on Friday that more than 10,000 migrants are being held in a temporary area under the Del Rio International Bridge. the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July and a series of natural disasters, including an earthquake in August.

Earlier in the evening, authorities announced the temporary closure of the Del Rio border post, pointing out that the measure is needed to ensure the area’s security, given the number of people trying to pass through. Traffic is being redirected to the Eagle Pass Pass, also in Texas.

In recent months, the southwestern region of the American border has seen a huge increase in unauthorized crossings, something that hasn’t been seen in more than two decades. More than 200,000 people were arrested as they crossed the site in August, bringing the total this year to more than 1.5 million. However, the growing crowds arriving in Del Rio in recent days have created a new humanitarian challenge.

The temporary camp has grown at impressive speed over the past few days, starting with just a few hundred people at the start of the week. Officials said they expected thousands more to cross the river in the next few days.





The Border Patrol said it would send more agents to the region, “to deal in the short term with the current level of immigrants and to facilitate a safe, humane and organized process”. The shady area under the bridge, where the migrants are, was to “prevent heat-related illnesses” while people wait to be formally detained, the Border Patrol said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state police and the National Guard to help agents working in Del Rio, saying the federal response has not been enough to stem the increase in crossings.

“The Biden government is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as it is removing people from Afghanistan,” he said, referring to the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from the Asian country that in August ended the longest-running war. of US History.

Bruno Lozano, mayor of the city of 35,000, described on Thursday the miserable conditions in which migrants are under the bridge, with little access to drinking water and food, and with few available toilets. He even asked for support from federal authorities.

Washington plans to take some of the migrants to shelters in other parts of the border that are not experiencing an increase in influx like Del Rio. In addition, return flights to Haiti are expected to begin on Monday, which the Biden government expects which will serve as a signal to other Haitians that they should not attempt to cross the US southern border.

The increase in the flow of the border began even before the inauguration of Biden, who promised in the campaign to revoke measures by his predecessor, Donald Trump, such as the program that returned immigrants to Mexico so that they would wait there for the examination of their asylum requests. The change of government created an expectation of reception that increased the number of people, especially Central Americans, who cross Mexico to reach the US border.

In early August, in light of the wave of migration, the Biden government decided to keep in place a controversial public health measure inherited from Trump, which allowed the government to summarily expel hundreds of thousands of immigrants in recent months amid the pandemic. This Thursday, however, a Texas judge ruled that Washington could no longer use that measure. The government has 14 days to appeal.

Due to humanitarian exceptions and other reasons, only a fraction of the families who were caught on the southern border were banned from entering US territory. In August, the measure was used to reject about 18% of families who crossed the border without documentation.

The federal government is under intense pressure from Republicans to deal with the border situation. The Texas governor even instructed state authorities to arrest immigrants for trespassing in an attempt to stop illegal immigration, because, he said, the Biden administration did not.

Border authorities in the city of Del Rio released so many immigrants to the city in March that residents complained it would drain already limited municipal resources. At the time, according to Victor Escalon, the South Texas regional director for the state’s Department of Public Safety, there were dozens of arrests for criminal invasion of illegally crossing immigrants, overwhelming local prisons.