Vaccine was not likely cause of adolescent death, says SP government – 09/17/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Health Department of São Paulo concluded on Friday (17) that the Pfizer vaccine was not the probable cause of the death of a 16-year-old teenager, but an autoimmune disease.

The young woman was immunized against Covid-19 in the city of São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and died seven days later. On Thursday (16), the Jair Bolsonaro government invoked the case and decided to suspend the guidance on vaccinating adolescents aged 12 to 17 years against Covid-19.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, even said expressly that mothers should not take “their children” to be vaccinated “without authorization from Anvisa” — although the National Health Surveillance Agency has maintained the guidance for using Pfizer in adolescents without comorbidities.

“The technical analyzes indicate that the vaccine is not the probable cause of death, but the disease identified on the basis of the clinical picture and complementary tests, called Thrombocytopenic Thrombotic Purpura (PPT)”, says the São Paulo government in a note.

According to the folder, the autoimmune disease is rare and serious, and there is no report so far that points out the situation as an adverse event linked to Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

The analysis was carried out by 70 professionals and brought together specialists in hematology, cardiology and infectology, as well as those working in reference centers for special immunobiologicals in the state. Specialists from the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André and São Paulo also collaborated.

“The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, says infectologist Eder Gatti, who coordinated the investigation.

“Serious adverse events, especially those that progress to death, are discussed with a committee of experts in order to have a more precise decision about the relationship with the vaccine. When a case comes to light without this work being completed, the risk of disorientation, fear, rejection of a vaccine without any foundation grows, undermining this important public health strategy that is the vaccination campaign”, continues Gatti.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety of immunizing these young people and criticized states that have already started to immunize those under 18 years of age. He also criticized states that anticipated vaccinating teenagers against Covid-19.

One of the driving forces behind the campaign to challenge teenage vaccination was former volleyball athlete and commentator for Os Pingos nos Is, Ana Paula Henkel.

on September 13th she posted on twitter that Health did not recommend the application of doses in children under 18, when the folder, in fact, already guided the immunization of these groups from 15 September. The publication was shared by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

On Thursday, Henkel celebrated the Health Ministry’s retreat and said on Twitter that Queiroga “shows leadership in protecting our children and adolescents.”