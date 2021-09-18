Vale Gás proves necessary with the increase in the price of the product

The impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic sharply affected the economic sector in Brazil. Thus, amidst all the instability, part of the country’s needy population has been the one that suffers most from all the difficulties of the period. As a result, the government has been adopting social strategies and programs that alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable. Among them, measures such as Emergency Assistance are a good example.

However, in addition to any economic, social and health crisis, the Brazilian population is dealing with rising inflation. This, then, provides the rise in the price of basic products in our daily lives. In this way, products such as cooking gas, which have been constantly being valued, are starting to fall outside the reality of workers.

So, due to the sudden increase in the product’s values, some states have already moved, making some kind of Vale Gás available. That is, a benefit to facilitate and help the needy population in the purchase of cooking gas.

Recently, therefore, Jair Bolsonaro declared that the federal government has no relationship with the increase in the price of the product. Then, the president also commented on the possibility of creating a National Gas valley.

According to Bolsonaro, the benefit could be created through Petrobras which, according to him, has a fund of R$ 3 billion.

Petrobras took a stand on the topic

According to Joaquim Silva e Luna, the company’s president, so far there are no plans by Petrobras for the elaboration of a National Gas Valley. This indicates, therefore, that nothing on the subject would have been discussed.

Furthermore, according to the president of Petrobras, the amount cited by Bolsonaro would not be a company fund, but rather an amount to which the Federal Government is entitled.

Vale Gás is already being distributed by the government of some states in Brazil

Some states such as Ceará and Maranhão have already started the process of formulating the program for the acquisition of cooking gas even before the product became a theme in Federal Government meetings. Thus, the state of São Paulo also joined the program, which pays installments of R$ 100 to the needy population with the intention of helping with the purchase of the product.

In this sense, when asked about the topic, the current governor of São Paulo, João Dória, declared that the benefit is already a reality. Furthermore, he claims that more than 1 million families have access to financial assistance.

Product costs R$ 135 in some locations

The increase in prices in Brazil is directly affecting the quality of the population’s food and also the way in which meals are being prepared.

With the increase in the values ​​of the 13 kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), some Brazilians have been resorting to alternative means of preparing their food. That is, like using the wood stove or are even not cooking every day, in order to save the product.

Furthermore, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency, since the beginning of this year, 2021, the average price of a gas cylinder has already increased by around 30%. Thus, going from R$75.29 to the average value of R$96.89.

According to the economist at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), André Braz, on average, the value of a gas cylinder affects around 1.3% of the family budget. However, this weight is felt more by families that have a lower income.

Finally, in some locations, consumers spend around R$135 on the purchase of the product, more than 10% of the minimum wage.

There were changes in consumption

“We have a society with low income, high unemployment, and this has already made us have a Brazilian who consumes much less. There is less food left on the table”, points out Juliana Inhasz, economics coordinator at Insper.

The economist also points out that, unlike some products, cooking gas is not easily replaced.

“You won’t be able to substitute cooking gas for anything, depending on where you live. You won’t be able, for example, to put in a wood stove”, he added.

One of the easiest options would be to replace the product with equipment that uses electricity to generate a heat source. However, the price of electricity also increased, which left part of the population with no way out.

“What he will have to do at the limit is to eat the rawest things, rethink his habits. Instead of making food in small portions, make larger portions. For those who cannot make savings, it will mean a much higher cost and less money to buy the rest. For the vast majority, it may start to be insufficient to supply what is basic, what is minimally necessary”, concludes the economist.

Why is the price of the product rising so much?

The final price of cooking gas is composed of the amount exercised by Petrobras in refineries, federal and state taxes added to the cost of distribution and resale.

Since March, federal taxes on 13 kg cooking gas have been zeroed. However, the amount represents only 3% of the final value.

Petroleum: cooking gas is a derivative of petroleum. Therefore, this contributes to the increase in its price, since since the beginning of 2021, international oil barrel prices have risen by more than 40%.

Exchange rate: as part of the price of cooking gas is directly related to the exchange rate, the devaluation of the real when compared to the dollar also makes the price weigh on the Brazilian consumer’s pocket.

ICMS: the state tax has a certain impact on the matter. As the tax is levied based on an estimate calculated on the average price of the product, with the rise of kitchen gas, some states have also increased the value of the tax.

Operating costs: the increase in the amounts charged for gas is also a reflection of the increase in costs related to logistics and transport. Distributors have paid higher amounts to transport the product.