Vale (VALE3) pays R$40.2 billion in dividends but UBS recommends sale

Marketplace

After the close of trading on the night of last Thursday (16), the Valley (VALE3) announced the distribution of R$40.2 billion in dividends. The payment, one of the largest in the country’s history, will be R$ 8.10 per share. On the same day, the UBS bank recommended the sale of the mining company’s shares.

According to the institution, the American Depositary Receipts The company’s (ADRs) are worth US$15, and today they trade above US$16. UBS’ pessimism regarding Vale’s shares has some reasons.

The first one concerns the restrictions of steel production in China. The country has shown concern about its pollution, and this causes the plants to resort to a iron ore cheaper and of lower quality.

The commodity with the highest premium, the focus of Vale’s production, has been sidelined.

Also, the UBS it also draws attention to the increase in the supply of iron ore globally and within Chinese territory.

“Downside risk is increasing. As in 2015, Chinese steel production (ie, which drives demand for ore) is now decreasing due to restrictions on stimulating production and construction,” commented analysts Andreas Bokkenheuser, Cleve Rueckert and Cadu Schmidt.

“Accompanied by increased iron ore supply, both domestically and globally, the iron ore market is now moving rapidly towards a surplus of 150 million tonnes in 2022.”

This makes UBS’s forecast for the price of commodity in 2022 it will be US$ 89 per ton – and, in the bank’s view, today the market prices US$ 100 per ton in Vale’s quotation.

In May of this year, a time of maximum stories for companies from mining and steel, the ton was traded at more than US$ 200.

Vale’s costs and dividends, according to UBS

In the report released, UBS also commented on Vale’s costs, which have increased in recent years — which will have greater relevance during the low ore cycle.

After the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho, the Vale’s production costs increased to US$35 per ton. In addition, freight rates between Brazil and China have doubled in the last 12 months, to US$30.

Due to the whole scenario with a bearish bias, UBS analysts said that with ore below US$ 100 per ton, the Vale dividends should be less attractive.

Although the recommendation is for sale, the institution said that Vale should have a better performance in 2022 than Rio Tinto and FMG, Australian companies and competitors of the Brazilian company in the mining segment.

At around 10:40 am this Friday, the shares of Valley retreated 1.48%, to R$ 86.63, at B3. In New York, the papers fell 2.81%, to US$ 16.26.