Value of gasoline and diesel rises for the fourth week at the pumps and rises to 35.5% in the year, says ANP

RIO – The price of gasoline rose again for the fourth week in a row. According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average price per liter in the country is R$6.076 in the week between the 12th and 18th of September. In relation to the last four weeks, when the liter was at R$ 5.982, the advance was 1.57%. Compared to last week (between the 5th and the 11th), the increase was 0.2%. In the year, gasoline has already risen 35.5%, according to the ANP.

Listen:Podcast “Ao Ponto” reveals the game of pushing with the price of gasoline

In three states, the price per liter of gasoline remains above R$ 7. This is the case in Acre (with a maximum price of R$ 7.13), Rio de Janeiro (R$ 7.199) and Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 7,185). Therefore, it is necessary to research to save.

Diesel also rose this week, its fourth weekly high. The average price of a liter reached R$4.709 on average in the country, higher than the R$4.695 of the previous week and more than the R$4.608 of four weeks ago. In the year, the increase is 30.5%.

SpaceX:Space tourists play the guitar and show life in zero gravity. See the video

Economists point out that the value of fuels rises, mainly, according to oil price quotations on the international market and the dollar. In addition, the price varies between states due to the taxation and logistical costs of distributors to distribute the fuel.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

On Tuesday, the theme returned with force to the news after the federal government published a decree that authorizes stations to sell fuel, including gasoline, of any brand. They will also be able to buy ethanol directly from producers and importers. To put these actions into practice, the government anticipated a provisional measure last month, which granted a period of 90 days for the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) to define rules.

Also last Tuesday, Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras, claimed that the state-owned company is not to blame for more than R$ 6. In the Chamber of Deputies, he said Petrobras has no price control over the pump and that avoids passing on international volatility. But on the same day, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that prices such as gasoline, which have pressured inflation, are impacted by the rise of the dollar and recalled that Petrobras raises prices ‘much faster’ than others countries.

Partnership:Petrobras and the government of Rio want to transform the former Comperj into an industrial hub

In the case of bottled gas, the price has also risen for three consecutive weeks. Currently, it costs R$98.33 for a 13-kilogram cylinder. It is a higher value compared to the previous week, when it was R$96.89, and to R$93.65 four weeks ago.