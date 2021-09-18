Vampeta guarantees that Tite only summons Gabi for public opinion: ‘Worst person he’s ever worked with’

Considered one of the best players in Brazilian football today, Gabriel Barbosa was called up by Tite to join the Seleção in the last three qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, and he even started in all – against Chile, Peru and Argentina. According to the former player Vampeta, however, this would not be the coach’s will under normal conditions.

In a program of ‘Rádio Jovem Pan’, in which he comments, the former Corinthians, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain ace guaranteed that the red-black shirt 9 is only called up by “public opinion” and that he is “the worst player Tite has worked with.”

“Gabigol is only called up by Tite because of public opinion. For Tite, Gabigol was very far away (from the national team). Right information that Tite said he was the worst player he’s ever worked as a person. person, who told me that,” said Vampeta, who also commented on why Bruno Henrique, also from Flamengo, does not receive opportunities with the coach.

“Bruno Henrique wasn’t called up for the national team because he didn’t do well in the ‘short’ training, in the reduced field. This is absurd,” he added.

Gabi has already participated in 14 matches with the green and yellow jersey and scored three goals, two in the Copa América Centenário and the other in a friendly game.