Vasco will have an embezzlement in defense and an important comeback against Cruzeiro, for the 25th round of Serie B

O Vasco squandered the opportunity to get out of King Pele with a victory. In the premiere of Fernando Diniz, the team gave the tie to CRB at the end of the game and failed to reduce the difference to the G4 of Serie B. For the next match, against Cruzeiro, in São Januário, on Sunday, at 4 pm, the coach will have an important embezzlement in defense and the return of a player who has been playing well in the team.

Upon receiving the third yellow card, according to the summary of referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, left-back Zeca is out of the match against the Minas Gerais team. For the position, Diniz will have the young Riquelme at his disposal. In midfield, midfielders Michel and Romulo continue to recover. The first from a muscle injury and the second from a blow to the inguinal region. The trend is that both are also left out on Sunday.

+ PERFORMANCE: Cano is disenchanted, Nene makes a good debut, but Vasco makes a mistake in the end and concedes a tie to CRB in King Pelé



Besides them, defender Miranda will also not be available, as he was suspended by Conmebol. The player was caught in an anti-doping test in the match against Defensa y Justicia, in São Januário, for the return of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, on December 3, 2020. The substance found in the athlete’s exam was canrenone, a diuretic prohibited by regulations.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship Series B table

On the other hand, the team will have the return of an important piece, which has started well and scored against Brasil de Pelotas. It is the forward Daniel Amorim, who served suspension on Thursday and will be an option on Sunday. A player who explores Serie B aerial play and physical play well.

Also among those listed, Diniz will also have available reinforcements from the Lisca era, which have not yet been used. Defender Walber and Ecuadorian striker John Sánchez did not take the field against the CRB and should remain on the bench in front of the miners.

One of the highlights of the team in the draw against the team from Alagoas, Nene remains on the team and received praise from the coach. The midfielder participated in the Rio team’s goal, was the set-piece man, and tends to help the Cruz de Malta team a lot following the season.

With the tie this Thursday, Vasco has 33 points and lost the opportunity to touch more in the G4. The difference is still eight points for CRB, who reached 41. There are fourteen rounds to the end of the competition and the Rio team has three more duels in September: Cruzeiro and Goiás, in the historic Hill, and Brusque, out of House.