Vice President of the Chamber wants Legislative Decree to cancel IOF increase – 09/17/2021 – Panel

Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), vice president of the Chamber, criticized this Friday (17) the increase in the IOF (Tax on Credit, Foreign Exchange and Insurance, or related to Bonds or Securities) and said that it is necessary cancel the federal government decree.
The tax increase took place through a decree signed by Jair Bolsonaro and aims to finance the expansion of the new Bolsa Família until the end of the year.
“The IOF is hard on the pockets of the middle class and the poorest, it affects the payroll loan of public servants and retirees, in their own home and, even in operations with foreign currencies, it ends up reflecting on the price of vaccines, on the price of medicines ”, says Ramos.
The congressman defends that the Chamber approve a legislative decree to nullify the effects of the measure announced by Bolsonaro.
