Victor questions Nego do Borel about voting in dynamics

Victor Pecoraro vented to Liziane Gutierrez who questioned Nego do Borel’s vote in prize dynamics last night on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The actor was helping the worker in dealing with the cows when he decided to comment on the situation.

“I went to clean it up,” said Pecoraro. “How so?” asked Liziane. The artist said that he did not like Nego do Borel’s response when justifying the vote to eliminate him from the dynamics, saving the model Erasmo Viana instead.

When it came to saving someone from the eliminated, he chose Erasmus. All right, choose whoever you want. But I asked him why he chose him and he said ‘oh old man, I was so nervous I only saw him there’. That’s what pissed me off. I said ‘bro, wasn’t it easier to say that you had more affinity?’ I’d rather hear this than want to protect yourself.

Dynamics

In the activity, which had four stages, pedestrians chose items such as a jug, kettle and a pressure cooker, all of them awarded, with a brand new car being the biggest prize of the night – and which was in the pressure cooker.

In the first phase, Gui Araujo, the first farmer in the edition, took ten names from an urn, and each one of them chose a pawn to stay out of the dynamic.

Valentina took out Marina, Dayane took out Bil, Mussunzinho took out Erika, Solange took out Rico — which generated friction between the two — Victor took out Liziane, Medrado took out Erasmo, MC Gui took out Nego do Borel, Dynho took out Aline, Tati Quebra Barraco took away Medrado , and the farmer self-drawn and eliminated Victor.

Medrado won the biggest prize of the night, a brand new car, and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro won immunity in the first field of the edition.