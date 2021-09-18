Video: 16-year-old surfer attacked by shark in Florida – Prism

For many years, the term three-time champion was synonymous with maximum excellence, because of the Brazilian soccer team. National pride was manifested by winning the 1970 World Cup. Gabriel Medina, with his three trophies conquered in surfing, last Tuesday (14) increased the list of Brazilian three-time world champions in other sports. Check out the ranking, which does not count belt defenses in tennis Grand Slams fights or achievements Apu GOMES / AFP

Pele (World Cups | 1958, 1962 and 1970)

Pelé, in addition to his 1,289 goals during his career, remains the best player of all time because, among all his achievements, he was crowned three-time world champion for the Brazilian team. The trio was treated to unforgettable plays, such as the brilliant moves that didn’t result in goals (dribble on goalkeeper Mazurkiewicz, shot from before midfield and header to Banks’ defense). Tri, then, was also associated with the beauty and imagination that football provides

Éder Jofre (box | 1960, 1962 and 1973)

The passion for boxing has always moved Éder Jofre from São Paulo. Brave, he was never afraid to show up to hit, seeking, in confidence and determination, the elements to preserve himself and, more than anything, to win. After being South American champion, he became a legend of the sport, being recently elected to the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest boxers of all time. No wonder. Never been knocked out. In 81 fights, he won 75, drew four and lost only two, to the Japanese Fighting Harada, in contested results. He was three-time world champion. The first title came in 1960, at bantamweight, by the NBA, future AMB. The second, in 1962, unifying the title with the CMB. And in 1973, after returning from retirement, he was CMB champion again, this time as a featherweight State Agency/23-11-1965

Zagallo (World Cups | 1958, 1962, 1970 and 1994)

As a player, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was two-time champion (1958-1962), but became a three-time football champion by coaching the 1970 World Cup champion team. Later, as technical coordinator, he was champion in 1994, becoming the only four-time world football champion. His intuition and knowledge of the details of the game contributed to this.

FÁBIO MOTTA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Nelson Piquet (Formula 1 | 1981, 1983 and 1987)

After Emerson Fittipaldi paved the way for Brazilians in Formula 1, with the two-time world championship (1972 and 1974), Rio native Nelson Piquet, who grew up in Brasília, became the first Brazilian three-time Formula 1 champion in a golden age of motorsport OSWALDO LUIZ PALERMO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Ayrton Senna (Formula 1 | 1988, 1990 and 1991)

A year after Piquet won his last title, Ayrton Senna, who had been emerging with a talent in the category, won the Worlds. The pilot marked an epoch in the history of the category and died on the track in 1994

ASSOCIATED PRESS/ARCHIVE

Dante (World Volleyball League – current League of Nations | 2002, 2006 and 2010)

Born in Itumbiara (GO), Dante Amaral became one of the biggest promises of the Brazilian volleyball team in 1999, when he was called up for the first time. And it didn’t disappoint. With his aggressive and fast style, the striker was three-time champion of the World Volleyball League and became one of the best of his time JF DIORIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Giba (World Volleyball League | 2002, 2006 and 2010)

In the same generation, the pointer Giba (Gilberto Amauri Godoy Filho) was also third in the World League. Born in Londrina, he overcame childhood leukemia to become an Olympic champion in 2004 and win silver at the 2008 and 2012 Games. In 2018, he entered the Volleyball Hall of Fame

JONNE RORIZ/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Bernardinho (World Volleyball League | 2002, 2006 and 2010)

As a setter, reserve in the Brazilian volleyball team, Bernardinho (Bernardo Rezende) was a silver medalist at the 1984 Olympic Games. Since that time, his leadership spirit was already perceived. With him, as coach, Bernardinho became a reference and was the coach who led the three-time World League champion team (2002-2006 and 2010), the same, by the way, Olympic champion in 2004

JONNE RORIZ/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Roger Gracie (Jiu Jitsu Absolute World Championship | 2007, 2009, 2010)

One of the Gracie family heirs was the first three-time absolute world champion and became famous for his classic style. Carlos Gracie’s black belt, Roger, based in London, England, still tried his hand at the UFC Disclosure/Sherdog

Gabriel Medina (World Surfing League | 2014, 2018 and 2021)

The latest three-time world champion is Gabriel Medina. The 2014 and 2018 titles were under the guidance of Charles Medina, his stepfather, who created it. Last April, Medina sought new directions and, in a difficult year, of turmoil with his stepfather and mother, after taking on the romance with Yasmin Brunet and not reaching the Olympic podium, he maintained his concentration and regularity at the Worlds, when he was well in most steps

Miguel Gutierrez/EFE/27-07-21