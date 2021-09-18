Video! Xuxa refutes rumors about pact with the devil | celebrities



Xuxa – Play/ Instagram

Xuxa Play/ Instagram

Published 17/09/2021 13:59

São Paulo – Xuxa Meneghel, presenter, singer and eternal queen of the little ones, recalled, this Thursday, the rumors about having made a pact with the devil throughout her career. During her trajectory with the children’s audience, Xuxa was surrounded by conspiracy theories that pointed out subliminal messages in her songs when played backwards. In theories spread across the web, for example, the hit “Ilariê” would be an “invocation of the devil” when played backwards.

However, in an interview with the channel “Seja Seu”, the presenter denies the assumption and spoke of her faith in the “guy from up there”. “I’ve heard some people say that I had a deal with the devil. My God in heaven! Someone who has a deal with the guy down there couldn’t have a third of the things I have, because that gives a lot of strength to the guy. Me I have a relationship of friendship, of love, with the guy upstairs. And he also has it with me. I wouldn’t have what I have, I wouldn’t have it,” said Xuxa Meneghel.

The eternal queen of the little ones spoke of her loyal relationship with her fans even after so many years of career. “I see stupid people saying things, but I don’t want them around me. The audience that I love and respect is getting closer to me. It’s a gift from God. All this feeling you put out I can only say thanks . I don’t know how to react to so much affection, except with gratitude and amen. An amen I think is stronger than a thank you. I’m a very lucky person,” added Xuxa Meneghel.

See the video: