Video: Young man kills opponent in wrestling | World-News | Online Diary

A clandestine street wrestling event in the city of Moradabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, ended in tragedy. One of the fighters could not resist a blow and ended up dying. According to Indian website India Today, the unauthorized fight took place on Sept. 2 during an event in the village of Faridpur, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Moradabad police station.

A video released on social networks shows the exact moment of the terrible incident. According to the newspaper, a fighter from Kashipur, Uttarakhand, can be seen fighting Sajid, a local fighter. When the fight starts, Sajid grabs Mahesh and throws him to the ground while pressing on his neck. The crowd applauds the blow as Mahesh passes out.

Then Sajid tries to wake up his opponent, who remains unconscious on the ground. Some people gathered at the event also tried to lift Mahesh and even touched his neck, trying to “fix him”. However, Kashipur’s fighter remains motionless on the ground. He was later declared dead and his body given to relatives.

It is unclear whether Mahesh died from a broken neck during the fight or for some other reason, reports the Indian website. In addition, Moradabad police said they had not received any information about the incident.