Virginia Fonseca fan crashes into party and guns tight skirt

A euphoric fan invaded the launch party for the cosmetics brand of digital influencer Virginia Fonseca, which took place this Thursday night (9/16), in São Paulo. Mari Menezes, who is also a digital influencer, did not hide the emotion of being at the event called Cocktail We Pink and made a point of recording every step she took there, gathering the famous guests of Zé Felipe’s wife and the party’s owner.

Known as Mari do Prexecão, the young woman caught the web’s attention for managing to crash the event. “I can’t believe it, my heart is coming out of my mouth”, said the digital influencer, as soon as she arrived, showing us Stories. “Fancy thing. I’ve never been to a cocktail party, guys”, continued the young woman in another section.

“I am very fulfilled. I never believed it. I’m in love with the people I’m seeing here. I’m trying to fake costume, right? I’m afraid of getting in the way, I don’t know,” said Meri, who revealed that she was at the event with her mother and then showed her around. “We weren’t even going to come. God is awesome”, added the digital influencer.

MC Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra, was among the guests. And, of course, Mari made a record beside her too. As it also registered the presence of MC Mirella and ex-A Fazenda 12.

When he saw the singer and actor João Guilherme, he said: “Look, he’s a kitten”. Afterwards, she managed to take a picture next to the artist and commented that he smelled. When she ran into ex-BBB20 and singer Flay, she was recognized by her. “Lie you know me?”

With Virginia, the owner of the party commented: “She’s here, guys. I succeeded to enter. How she managed it, I don’t know.” The two even did a Tik Tok dance and in the post, Mari wrote: “Still in shock. She is just the way I imagined she would be. Perfect inside and out. Congratulations on being such a badass woman. I admired you and now I admire you much more!”.

She posted the photo with Virginia on Instagram and wrote: “The photo isn’t perfect, but my heart is jumping for joy! Thank you for being my inspiration @virginia”. By the end of this article, the publication had already had more than 530 thousand likes.

about the event

The LeoDias column found that the first look Virginia prepared to wear especially at the event had 7,000 cut stones by Swarovski; and the other, 20,000 small stones. The dresses were made by stylist Eduardo Amarante, with a total estimated value of R$100 thousand.

To entertain the guests and liven up the event, Zé Felipe, husband of the hostess, gave a presentation. DJ Lucas Beat took care of the soundtrack and a special dinner was offered to those present. Ivy Moraes, Camila Loures, Kevinho and Fernanda Lacerda were some of the names on the list, which also featured influencers and agents from Talismã Digital, a company in which Virginia is CEO.