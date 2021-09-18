Volvo XC40 electric shows that new luxury car does not emit gases

Until recently, a good watch stood out for its manufacture, brand and noble materials. Today, this traditional accessory has become a small wristop computer. In the car world, it’s not that different. When thinking about a luxury car, financial and mechanical power soon came to mind. However, reality has changed. Customers of premium brand vehicles now demand many advanced technologies, from smart headlights to the virtual assistant. And now they’re electric too. It is the case of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which, for R$ 389,950, started being delivered to Brazilian customers this week.

Did you find it expensive? For some it isn’t. After all, the Swedish brand’s SUV sold out its first batch (open in may), 300 units, in two weeks. And it already has 150 more units with deliveries scheduled for January 2022. In other words, everything has been sold.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Today, according to Volvo, this represents 15% of XC40 sales. This number, by the way, should increase to 100% in the next few years, since the brand will only have electric models from 2030. Yes, even hybrids have their days numbered at the company, and they only serve to make the transition from the matrix energy.

Visually, the luxury SUV follows the familiar guide R-Design version, with 20-inch wheels and panoramic electric sunroof. The inscription “Recharge” goes on the back columns. At first, the measurements are the same as before. In length, width and height, it is respectively 4.42 meters by 2.03 m and 1.64 m.

The trunk, in turn, has 413 liters and, due to the absence of the combustion engine, there is still space with 31 liters under the hood. Total, therefore, of 444 liters for cargo.

Volvo/Disclosure

Technology as protagonist

If on the outside the electric XC40 is recognized only by its closed front grille, technologically, the story is different. Starting with the new Google Automotive Services operating system, for entertainment. There are 30 applications available on the platform. In short, the car became the extension of the cell phone, literally.

In this sense, the advantage is that all features have voice recognition, without the need to press buttons. If you want to change music, turn on the air conditioning or set a destination on the GPS, no pressing buttons. According to Volvo, this doesn’t take the focus off the road. Just tell the system what to do, and that’s it.

Whoever buys the SUV until the end of the year, takes, in the range, four years of online services (the total data is not disclosed by Volvo). As well as the wallbox for home charging with proper installation. In all, it takes 7 hours for a 100% recharge of the car’s batteries. The equipment alone would cost R$ 8,950.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

If you need to recharge along the way, the car has a map that displays all the quick recharge points available in Brazil. By the end of 2021, there will be more than 1,000 charging points, says Volvo. In these quick charge stations, the XC40 Recharge batteries recharge 80% in just 40 minutes plugged into the wall outlet.

Safety

A novelty is what Volvo calls the ADAS. Basically, the Advanced Drive Assist System consists of a driving assistance package. In the list – with the help of radars, sensors and cameras – there are collision alerts with automatic braking, exit and lane maintenance (the steering wheel corrects the route on its own), as well as fatigue alerts.

Blind spot alert system, traffic sign information and 360 degree camera are also available. City Safety – capable of recognizing pedestrians, cyclists and large animals – can brake and even steer to avoid or minimize a collision. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is also included. Nothing is optional.

engine and behavior

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has two electric motors – one on the front axle, one on the rear axle. There are, in total, 300 kW, the equivalent of a power of 408 hp. The propellant is called P8 – “P” comes from “Pure” and “8” from the battery’s nearly 80 kWh. In short, the car is powered by 78 kWh batteries that yield a declared autonomy of 418 km.

Volvo/Disclosure

Interestingly, this data is shown as a percentage on the instrument panel (see bottom right of photo above) . It makes perfect sense, because autonomy depends on how you drive. For example, can you measure the battery life of a cell phone in hours? Of course not. After all, energy consumption is different for each type of user. Likewise, this is what happens with every driver.

At the wheel

The differences in starts and stability are undeniable. The urban sections hardly existed during the test-drive route stipulated by Volvo (from Porto Alegre to Osório, in Rio Grande do Sul). However, it is not difficult to understand that this is a huge car in terms of agility and silence. Within limits and with all the safety available, also a point for the comfort of the suspensions.

Another interesting thing about XC40 electric is the possibility to activate or deactivate the One Pedal function. With it, you can brake and accelerate with just the right pedal. It’s a little weird at first, but then the driver gets used to it. You need sensitivity – taking your foot off at once is the same as braking hard. The good thing is that it makes energy regeneration efficient. And, thus, it expands autonomy.

Path

On the roads of Rio Grande do Sul, it only took the first sprint to understand why the electric car is the future of Volvo. The brand, pioneer in the electrification of its range (no longer has any model only combustion), wants to reach the top of sales in the electric category. And if it depends on the excellent handling of the XC40, the way is clear.