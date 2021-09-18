We tested the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, Volvo’s 1st 100% electric car

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the first 100% electric car sold by Volvo in Brazil, is also a watershed for the Swedish automaker. From now on, no vehicle of the brand that has only a combustion engine will be sold in Brazil.

The goal is to have 50% of the cars fully electrified around here by 2025. And the other 50% hybrids, that is, with an engine powered by combustion and the other powered by electricity.

And it was with the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which costs R$ 389,950 without options, my first experience with an all-electric car. The two engines, one on each axle, guarantee a power of 408 horsepower and make the SUV go from 0 to 100 km/h in an incredible 4.9 seconds.

The instantaneous torque of 660 Nm (67.3 kgfm) is impressive. Pure brutality! It’s an invitation for those who like to step on the gas and that’s why caution is even more necessary.

In fact, this is Volvo’s fastest car (the violent speed ups on the road say so) and the first of the brand to have different tires, wider: 235mm at the front and 255mm at the rear. This makes the traction push the SUV even further.

It is worth remembering that the automaker announced in May 2020 the plan to eliminate the deaths of occupants inside its vehicles. One of the mechanisms for this was to limit the maximum speed of their models to 180 km/h.

XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: André Lucena/Olhar Digital

Torque is divided equally between the two axes, the center of gravity is low and the body torsion is firmer.

Another impressive aspect is the absence of noise. The engines are completely silent and you even have to honk your horn to let people know that a car is coming in a supermarket parking lot, for example.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is very safe. I walked with him from Porto Alegre to Osório, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, under a lot of rain. Despite the numerous puddles, including on the left lane of the Freeway (BR-290), I didn’t suffer from aquaplaning and the trip went well.

At the Osório Wind Farm, the location chosen by Volvo for the press launch event for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, I tested the SUV on a dirt track. As it was also wet and I stepped on the accelerator a lot, the car skidded and I nearly ruined the test drive. After the scare, I went to the hotel where I stayed in Santo Antônio da Patrulha.

Battery autonomy and Wallbox installation

The entire route, which began near Salgado Filho International Airport, was 154km long. The battery is not even half full. According to the automaker, the battery autonomy of 78 kWh is 418km on a single full charge.

As it is a plug-in electric vehicle, it can be charged from a conventional outlet or via a Wallbox. This, in fact, was my question to Volvo executives.

XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: André Lucena/Olhar Digital

How to do for people like me, who live in a building with some shared spaces and with very complicated assemblies regarding the understanding between the unit owners – I imagine, in fact, that this is the case for most people who live in buildings -, can I install and use a Wallbox without major problems?

The answer came through the marketing director of Volvo Car Brasil, Rafael Ugo: “We really need to deconstruct the new. People think that a battery charge is expensive, when in fact it costs from R$7 to R$8, cheaper than using an iron. Volvo will start communicating with condominium administrators through Atom Services, which installs the Wallbox, to understand the difficulties and explain that the process is super simple. An engineer from Atom Services will even participate in the meetings”.

XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Wallbox. Credits: Fabio Aro/Volvo

In a Wallbox with alternating current (AC), the battery is 100% recharged in up to 7 hours. With direct current (DC), the automaker’s estimate is that 80% of the battery is recharged in 40 minutes.

According to Ugo, Brazil has 800 chargers installed in supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls, electric stations, among other places. The forecast is that this number will be raised to 1,000 by the end of this year.

Wallboxes and their installations were free to the 450 buyers of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric in Volvo pre-order. If you want a second Wallbox, for a house on the beach, for example, the value is R$ 8,950 without installation.

The SUV battery pack weight is 500 kg. In total, the car weighs 2,188 kg.

1. High voltage battery – The vehicle contains a high voltage battery. The function of the high voltage battery is to store energy. It receives energy by charging from the mains circuit or through regenerative braking.

2. 12V battery – The vehicle contains a 12V battery that starts the vehicle’s electrical systems and powers the electrical equipment in the vehicle.

3. Electric motors – The vehicle contains two electric motors that drive the vehicle and recover braking energy to create electrical energy.

André Bassetto, Volvo Car Brasil’s product and after-sales director, explained that the average between 25°C and 35°C is ideal for battery life. At temperatures between -5°C and -10°C the radiator needs to heat up for the battery to work properly.

Battery measurement is done in percentage, just like a cell phone, which does not show in time of use. When it is in its last 50km of autonomy, the car starts to indicate how many kilometers are left for the end of the battery. When plotting a route, the vehicle shows the car’s range in kilometers.

Partnership with Google

One of the model’s differentials is the unprecedented Google Automotive Services operating system. With it, the driver makes calls, chooses music, sends messages, turns the air conditioning on and off, among other actions. All without taking your hands off the wheel, using only the voice recognition features.

“Customers have access to a broad ecosystem of in-car native apps via Google Play. In other words, they install the applications they want, without needing to be paired”, said Bassetto.

Google Maps now appears in full screen. Before, it was only halfway across the screen. And the car uses the amplified antenna and not the user’s cell phone.

The internet provided by operator Claro is unlimited for four years, said Bassetto.

Google Automotive Services on XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: Fabio Aro/Volvo

Security is one of the strengths

A very nice experience is the moment to start the vehicle, which does not have a start button. All you have to do is get into the car with the key and select the gear in position D and the SUV will walk away. If the driver or passenger is not wearing a seat belt, the panel will notify you immediately. To switch off, simply press P and exit the vehicle.

The 360 ​​degree camera is a show in itself that, with side traffic alert (CTA) and automatic braking, helps to avoid those unwanted gratings, especially when we’re parking in tight spots.

360° camera of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: André Lucena/Olhar Digital

The Lane Change Alert System (LKA) is very good to not let the driver invade the lane on the side. The steering wheel adds a subtle touch by “pulling” into the lane and puts the car back in the right direction.

The Blind Spot Alert System (BLIS) and City Safety, which recognizes pedestrians, cyclists and large animals and can brake and even steer to avoid or minimize a collision also enhance the safety of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

As well as Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which has sensors and cameras that monitor lanes and a system that controls acceleration and braking, helping to move the car.

In my case, who already gave a “fool” in the car in front while messing with WhatsApp in a traffic jam, the One Pedal Drive feature helps a lot. When activated, it uses only the accelerator pedal to walk and, when taking off the foot, to brake. In addition to being useful, it helps energy regeneration and extends the vehicle’s autonomy.

Details and space for luggage

In addition to the colors in the hybrid version, the SUV is now also sold in Sage Green, exclusive to the electric model. The engine air intake grilles were replaced by a beautiful panel with the Volvo Cars logo.

The benches are covered in microtech. The carpet, steering wheel and panel are finished in Cutting Edge Aluminum. The floor covering is entirely made of recyclable plastic.

Interior of XC40 Recharge Pure Electric 3. Credits: Fabio Aro/Volvo

The electric panoramic roof is activated with a simple touch. The car has 4 USB-C inputs, two in the front and two beside the air conditioning in the back seat. There are 13 660kw speakers from Harman Kardon with an “air-ventilated” subwoofer. The sound is quite powerful.

The diamond aluminum wheels are 20 inches and have the TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system).

Wheel of XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: André Lucena/Olhar Digital

As it does not have a combustion engine, the car has a 31 liter compartment at the front. Added to the 413 liters in the trunk, it totals 444 liters.

The trunk opens and closes in the hands free function, that is, you just have to hold the key in your hand and put your foot under the compartment to activate it. The compartment has a bag holder and folding cap.

Trunk of XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. Credits: André Lucena/Olhar Digital

I didn’t like the speed with which the window panes move. Could be faster.

Worth to buy?

The price is hefty, but it’s worth it, especially in the long-term economy and the issue of sustainability. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is a premium vehicle, with power, safety and connectivity.

Another positive point is that the SUV has a 3-year warranty, a period in which it has free service and Volvo OnCall service. Plus, there’s an 8-year battery warranty.

