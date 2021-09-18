What are the most stolen or stolen cars in Brazil? check list

Data from the Private Insurance Superintendence show that the most targeted model is the Hyundai HB20, followed by the Chevrolet Onix; occurrences of theft and theft of vehicles started to grow again in the State of SP

Disclosure/Hyundai Hyundai model appears as the vehicle with the highest number of recorded occurrences



After months of quarantine, the cities of Brazil begin to envision a return to normalcy. With that, the circulation of cars, which had a significant drop in the most critical moments of the pandemic of Covid-19, also starts to increase. Consequently, occurrences of vehicle theft and theft also started to grow again. In the state of São Paulo, for example, the robbery and theft rate in 2021 increased compared to last year. According to data available on the portal of the secretary of State Public Security (SSP-SP), 61,469 robberies and thefts were registered between January and July 2021. In 2020, the number of occurrences recorded in the same period was 57,367. Data provided by Private Insurance (SUSEP) through the Stolen Vehicles Index (IVR) allow to draw up a list of car models most targeted by criminals in the Brazil. O Hyundai HB20 appears as the vehicle with the highest number of occurrences, with 2,098 accidents registered by SUSEP and IVR of 0.647. Volkswagen, Toyota and Fiat had two models each on the list.

Check out the ten cars with the most occurrences registered in Brazil below:

1st – Hyundai HB20 – 2,098 claims in 324,386 exposed vehicles (IVR of 0.647)

2nd – Chevrolet Onix – 1,768 claims in 332,730 vehicles exposed (IVR of 0.531)

3rd – Volkswagen Gol 1.0 – 1,586 claims in 210,061 exposed vehicles (IVR of 0.755)

4th – Fiat Palio 1.0 – 1,269 claims in 164,794 vehicles exposed (IVR of 0.770)

5th – Renault Sandero – 1,181 claims in 180,332 exposed vehicles (IVR of 0.655)

6th – Ford Ka 1.0 – 1,150 claims in 180,410 vehicles exposed (IVR of 0.637)

7th – Toyota Corolla – 1,040 claims in 238,349 vehicles exposed (IVR of 0.436)

8th – Fiat Uno 1.0 – 1,024 claims in 132,284 exposed vehicles (IVR of 0.774)

9th – Volkswagen Fox (above 1.0) – 1,014 claims in 136,603 exposed vehicles (IVR of 0.742)

10th – Toyota Hilux – 1,012 claims in 131,131 vehicles exposed (IVR of 0.772)