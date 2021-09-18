What happened? – Marilia Fontes – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

If you’ve been passing through its Tesouro Direto, you may have noticed that the bonds indexed to inflation have been losing value.

At the beginning of the year, an IPCA+ maturing in 2035 was worth R$1,528.34 and paid a rate of 3.38% in addition to inflation. Today, this same title is worth R$ 1,242.91, a drop of 18.67% compared to the beginning of the year.

“But Marília, how is this possible? How is the inflation-linked bond, which should protect you in times of high inflation, losing value? Isn’t inflation going up?” That’s the question I get the most, and today I’m going to explain in detail what’s going on with these titles.

Inflation is indeed rising in Brazil. The 12-month accumulated IPCA reached 9.68% in August.

Many investors have turned to inflation-linked bonds to protect the purchasing power of their investments. The biggest concern was that the Treasury Selic return was yielding less than the IPCA hike.

While this is standard investor behavior, using the IPCA+ bond to protect against inflation is not necessarily a good strategy. In my previous columns, I tried to warn about the characteristics of these bonds and the negative mark-to-market effect that an increase in rates could generate.

The IPCA+ bond is not just a bond to update your investment for inflation. It actually has this fluctuation component, which updates the price of your bond by the current inflation, rising more when inflation rises, and rising less if inflation is lower.

In addition to this post-fixed component, the IPCA+ also has a fixed-rate component, which is the real interest rate. The real interest is this rate paid by the bond, like the 3.38% that the IPCA+ 2045 paid at the beginning of the year.

This rate varies every day at Tesouro Direto, depending on supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic events. When the demand for these bonds increases a lot, investors tend to accept lower rates to invest in the bond. If demand drops, the Treasury needs to raise rates to be able to finance itself.

If the market is more concerned about inflation, they tend to think the Central Bank will have to be more aggressive in raising the Selic rate. This scenario causes the market to raise the real interest rates required to buy a bond.

See what happened to bond rates IPCA+ 2045 throughout 2021, when the market saw inflation rise and the Central Bank was increasingly aggressive in raising the Selic rate.

When the rate of these bonds rises, there is a very important effect that we call mark-to-market. It causes its title to be repriced, to yield exactly today’s rate. As in the case today’s rate is higher, for the title to start yielding more, its price today has to drop.

So, what we’ve seen this year is a constant re-pricing of the value of this title downward:

Those who bought this same title at the beginning of the year now have an equity almost 20% smaller. If the investor needs to sell this bond before maturity, he will suffer big losses.

If the investor chooses to keep the security until maturity, he will receive exactly the rate of 3.38% + IPCA initially contracted. But he could have bought the exact same bond, with the same maturity, at a much higher rate if he’d waited a few more months.

Investors who want to protect themselves against inflation need to keep in mind that if inflation rises so much that the market re-prices the need for higher interest rates, fixed-rate bonds or bonds that have fixed-rate components (such as the IPCA+) may have a loss mark-to-market.

While this is counterintuitive for the beginning investor, it is a well-known effect for the professional investor. Even the so-called market “sharks” often use this lack of information to earn a lot of money with this effect in years of high inflation.

But now, reader, you already know this!

Understanding exactly how each government bond works and when is the macroeconomic time to use each one is crucial to a thriving fixed income portfolio over the long term.

