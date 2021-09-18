what is the disease and how to prevent it

Fever, malaise, spots on the palms and feet: these are classic symptoms of the disease hand-foot-mouth, common among young children. Recently, the State Center for Health Surveillance (CEVS) of Rio Grande do Sul recorded at least 21 outbreaks in schools and day care centers in 11 cities in the state. This has worried parents and educators.

To understand what the disease is, and especially how to avoid it, the mother talk spoke with pediatrician Ana Escobar, who told more about the signs of the virus and how to act in cases of hand-foot-mouth outbreaks, as has happened in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

What is hand-foot-mouth disease?

As explained by Dr. Ana, the disease is a contagious disease caused by the Coxsackie virus, which spreads in droplets of saliva or air, as well as the coronavirus. “It is a benign disease, which, in general, has a good evolution, that’s why until now a vaccine has not been created. It is a very contagious virus, but it is transitory”, he says.

The disease is usually more common in children, especially due to its form of transmission – the constant “hand in the mouth” and contact with various objects and other children, which usually the little ones end up having in kindergartens, makes this audience an “easy target”. However, this is not to say that adults cannot get it: usually parents end up being infected too, but this is not a rule.

“Adults who already had the disease as children tend to have greater resistance when their child catches the virus”, explains Ana Escobar.

What are the main symptoms and cycle of the virus in the body?

It is not by chance that the disease is called hand-foot-mouth, because it causes these three parts of the body to present physical injuries, but despite this, the patient does not always have all of them. According to her, this usually varies.

“First it starts with a high fever, and after about 24 hours, white lesions start to appear in the mouth region, which can be on the tongue, gums or cheeks. It is similar to stomatitis, many parents confuse it. child”, alerts.

After oral signs, it is very common for red spots to appear on the palm of the hand and on the sole of the foot. “They can appear on the buttocks, legs and other parts of the body as well,” adds the specialist.

Dr. Ana Escobar states that the disease cycle in children usually appears and passes quickly, between 3 to 5 days. For adults, this cycle extends and can take up to a week.

“We usually joke saying that a child’s disease is good for a child. Adults usually have prolonged symptoms. This one, in particular, cures spontaneously and there is no medicine or treatment”, he points out.

Ana Escobar also makes an important warning to parents and caregivers: it is not because the child has already had hand-foot-mouth that he will no longer have it. As it is a virus, there are several types of strains.

Do you have to prevent it?

The doctor says that it is necessary to be aware of the signs, because they usually appear. “To avoid it, there are some things that can be done, such as, for example, sanitizing children’s toys, avoiding close contact with contaminated children, washing their hands well and also keeping an eye on the things the child takes in their mouths,” she says. .

In cases of hand-foot-mouth outbreaks, it is necessary for infected children to stay at home. “It’s something that we always emphasize: never take the sick child to school! In the beginning, it is not known if it is a quiet or more serious disease, so it is necessary to consult a pediatrician”, he warns.

Dr. Ana Escobar also explains that at some times of the year, viruses tend to proliferate more, as in the case of seasonal changes. “At this time of seasonal change, the temperature is pleasant for them, and in the community environment, it easily passes through their saliva”, he concludes.