What time is Sex Education Season 3 on Netflix

What is the release time for the third season of Sex Education on Netflix? Here is what you need to know.

As usual with the streaming giant’s original productions, the new episodes will be available from 4:00 am, Brasília time. This Friday, the 17th of September, in this case.

It’s worth noting that, as some people are aware, some content does get added to Netflix around midnight.

However, this is only valid for titles that are not original to the streaming service, having been acquired from other companies.

More about Sex Education

As soon as it was released, Sex Education became a hit for Netflix subscribers. The spicy theme with the hilarious tone caught the eye of viewers.

Sex Education follows a young virgin, Otis Thompson (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his mother, a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson).

Even though he never had sex, his mother’s expertise makes Otis an expert on the subject, being consulted by his peers with doubts about human sexuality.

So, Otis teams up with a smart friend to create a “clandestine clinic” that provides sex education for teenagers. Laurie Nunn, a new screenwriter, created the premise.

The cast also features Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells.

Sex Education has two seasons on Netflix. The third premieres on September 17, 2021.