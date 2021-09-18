‘What Touches Turns Gold’ · TV News

Diogo Nogueira praised Paolla Oliveira during Conversa com Bial aired this Friday (17) and compared her to King Midas. “What she touches turns to gold!”, joked the singer. He invaded the conversation of the winner of the Super Dance of the Famous at the invitation of Pedro Bial.

The samba dancer also said that he sees the divine in the couple’s relationship. “I feel blessed,” said the blonde’s boyfriend. The two live in love and closer than ever since they took over the relationship in July this year. Therefore, when speaking of his beloved, Diogo was full of praise.

“She’s a strong, hardworking, warrior woman, one of the greatest actresses in this country, she brings things together. Everything she does, she does with great competence, she makes everything great [risos]. Where she plays, she turns to gold!”, the samba dancer listed.

Paolla Oliveira also gave a personal account of how she dealt with the adversities in her life during the Covid-19 pandemic: fire at home, contamination by Covid-19, and the loss of a godfather to the disease.

Meeting with Fatima

On the same morning, at the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, Diogo Nogueira told details about the beginning of his relationship with Paolla Oliveira. According to the samba dancer, he received a call from Mumuzinho saying he was going to introduce him to someone.

“When he said who he was, I said: It’s not possible, is that true? I thought it was a prank, a joke”, confessed the samba dancer.

Diogo Nogueira also told Fátima Bernardes that the two had already met backstage at Globo on some occasions. “It was at Faustão, we were a jury, I don’t know if the Dance of the Famous, I don’t remember the painting”, said the singer.