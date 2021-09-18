where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Atlético-MG and Sport-PE face off this Saturday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, in a duel scheduled for Mineirão. Leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 42 points, Galo will face the desperate team from Pernambuco, which, with 17 points, is in the relegation zone of the most important competition in the country and has the worst attack in Serie A, with only 8 goals scored. Galo, in turn, has the best defense, with 13 goals conceded.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Première.

The Scoreboard Uol will follow the duel in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, and is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT)

Probable escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Tchê Tchê, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández (Keno); Diego Costa (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Sport-PE: Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Marcão, Ronaldo (Betinho), Hernanes, Everton Felipe; Mikael and Tréllez (Paulinho Moccelin). Technician: Gustavo Floretín.

Embezzlement

For this Saturday’s game, Atlético-MG will not be able to count on right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, suspended for the third yellow card. Striker Savarino continues to enter the medical department and will also not be listed.

Sport, on the other hand, will not have defensive midfielder Zé Welison, who belongs to Galo and, for contractual reasons, will not be able to act.

Referee

Vinicius Gonçalves Dias de Araújo (SP)