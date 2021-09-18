Where’s the problem? Figures show that SPFC still fights, but fails in the area – 17/09/2021

Since the state title, São Paulo de Hernán Crespo has fallen in performance and has been finding it difficult to regain good football. However, among so many problems pointed out by the fans, one does not seem to proceed when we look at the team’s numbers in this phase of agony: contrary to the image that they would have lost combativeness, the São Paulo Tricolor has the same proportion as before in both won duels as in trips.

According to “Sofascore” numbers in the last 13 games of São Paulo, from the overwhelming 5 to 1 for Flamengo in Maracanã, the “defensive” numbers — or the no-ball phase of the game — remain stable in terms of victories and defeats. During the period, Tricolor São Paulo won five matches, drew four and lost four others.

Hernán Crespo’s team had, on average, 50 duels won per game with a variation of 62, in the victory against Sport, and 36, in the victory over Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro. The day before yesterday (15), 38 duels were won against Fortaleza, but 54 in the previous defeat, against Fluminense.

The team’s number of disarms even increased if we consider the period after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores. The average in the last 13 games was 16 disarms, but rose from 15 to 17 per game since the loss to Palmeiras in the continental tournament.

After the elimination of the Copa do Brasil for Fortaleza, Crespo lamented the impression of part of the fans of a “unwilling team” and said that the elimination “hurts even more” for that.

With stable numbers, the relevance of individual errors in the recent poor results of the São Paulo Tricolor grows. At the Arena Castelão, for example, Benítez falters when he loses the ball on the way out and Volpi is unable to stop Ronald’s strong kick in the first goal, while in the second the same Volpi leaves the goal badly and gives the option of the cross to find Henríquez alone and no goalkeeper to head.

Creation, however, production drops

If there is a sector that statistics show that has dropped in production since the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, it is game creation. From that match against Flamengo to the duel that preceded the fall to Palmeiras, São Paulo had an average of 15 shots on goal per game, ten of them from inside the opponent’s area. Within the period, Crespo’s team won four games, drew two (both with Palmeiras) and lost to the red-black carioca team.

However, since the match that eliminated the São Paulo Tricolor from the Libertadores, the number has dropped drastically: there are 8.8 shots per game and only 5.5 from inside the area, practically half of what I was able to achieve before.

With the difficulty to penetrate the area, Hernán Crespo’s team has been resorting to crosses. Tricolor has increased the average of crosses per game from 18 to 21 since the elimination in Libertadores. The number of goals also dropped: from an average of 1.5 per game between 5-1 for Flamengo and the game before elimination to just one per game since the 3-0 loss to rival Palmeiras.