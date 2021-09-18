Who is Isabel in the soap opera Pega Pega? Nanny brings out Eric and Maria Pia’s secret · TV News

In addition to the story of the robbery of the Carioca Palace, Pega Pega brought to light a new mystery. Isabel (Regina Gutman) returned to Eric (Mateus Solano) and extorted the businessman for buying her silence. The woman has a lot to say about the rich man’s life. She was the nanny for Bebeth (Valentina Herszage) and knows a family secret.

Regina Gutman’s character knows that Bebeth was gestated by Maria Pia (Mariana Santos). Mirella (Marina Rigueira) couldn’t get pregnant, and the couple opted for the antagonist’s help.

the revelation will happen in the next weeks of the seven o’clock soap opera. Even being paid by Eric to keep quiet, Isabel will meet Bebeth again at Carioca Palace. The veteran will reveal the truth because the bribe money ran out.

“That’s why I came to see you. You deserve me to tell you everything your father asked me to hide. All these years,” the old woman will say.

The ex-nanny will shock the young woman. She won’t believe that Maria Pia, a woman who apparently hates her, was able to generate her: “This story has no chance of being true,” the girl will think.

direct confrontation

Nervous, Bebeth will make a point of confronting Eric and Maria Pia. The pair will confirm the situation, and Isabel will also participate in the shack in the serial.

The manager will be furious at the betrayal of the ex-employee: “I look at you and I can’t understand so much badness in a person,” Eric will rave.

The ex-nanny will retort that the man doesn’t know what it’s like to run out of money to pay the bills. Desperate, Bebeth will have an anxiety attack in the middle of her father’s room and will scream in despair, “Money! It’s all money.” The girl will faint from the impact of the information.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

