Why Toyota cheaper than Corolla doesn’t pack in Brazil

Despite being a good product, the Toyota Yaris never managed to take off in sales in Brazil. The hatchback and the premium compact sedan came to fight in the same category as Volkswagen Polo and Virtus, models that traditionally register more license plates.

During the pandemic, the Toyota duo, one of the brands least affected by the lack of components and semiconductors, has even stood out against the scarcity of rivals. However, it seems that this has not been enough.

According to a report by João Brigato for the Auto+ website, Toyota has already given up the restyled that was scheduled for the Yaris in Brazil and is already mobilizing to replace it at some point with an SUV below the Corolla Cross. It is worth remembering that this year Etios has already been discontinued in the country.

Second Cassius Pagliarini, consultant of bright Consulting, Toyota is failing to invest in the more affordable compact segment because the “count doesn’t close”, considering sales volume and manufacturing costs.

“If it is possible to replace a hatchback with an SUV or pickup, which are more profitable, which give more profit, this is what brands are looking for,” he says Pagliarini.

The consultant adds that the hatchery segment already represented more than 40% of the market, fell to 30% in 2018 and today it has dropped even further, to just over 20% of all license plates,

“The hatchback market is shrinking, and one of the main reasons is the fact that they are getting too expensive to be competitive,” he says.

Shift towards SUVs

It’s precisely the SUVs that Toyota has its eye on. The company, which has never seen the family Yaris get over the Corolla sedan, even being cheaper, saw that the Corolla Cross has fared better than parcel after its arrival in the market.

The average SUV has already surpassed the “brother” sedan, especially in August, even with less time spent on the street and in the store. For precisely that reason, Toyota, which is not immune to the shortage of electronics, recently removed the sedan’s factory media center, apparently on time, to target available units for the Corolla Cross.

A source linked to the sector says, on condition of anonymity:

“Toyota doesn’t go into anything to lose money. If it sees that the market today prefers SUVs, it will meet the wishes of the consumer”.

The same source reinforces that, “as well as the etios is no longer produced for the Brazilian market, but serves neighboring markets from here, the same can happen with Yaris hatch and sedan.

Finally, he says:

“The Yaris is well rated by critics, it’s not as sold as rivals, but it’s also always cost more than better models in items like connectivity, which is so important to the Brazilian.”

Raize would be Yaris’ replacement

Toyota Root Image: Disclosure

Toyota still has room for at least one more SUV in its range in Brazil. Corolla Cross is a midfielder, who fights in the Jeep Compass category, for example.

With prices between R$ 80 thousand and R$ 104 thousand, the Yaris in the more expensive versions is exactly at the entry price of the compact SUVs – which have progressively replaced the more complete compact hatches and the medium hatches in consumer taste.

The product for the automaker’s entry into this category on Brazilian soil already exists, it looks like a mini RAV4 and name: Toyota Raize. The small SUV has already been introduced in emerging markets and is based on Daihatsu’s Rocky, a Japanese brand that also belongs to Toyota.

Toyota has even registered the model with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property) last year. The small SUV also uses the TNGA modular platform from Corolla and RAV4, in a smaller version.

Outside, there are 1.0 and 1.2 turbo gasoline engines with a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. For some markets, it even has all-wheel drive as an option to front-wheel drive.