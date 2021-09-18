Will it fall or will it rise? Analyst points to where Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP is going

The price of Bitcoin has been on the rise since last week, and as a result, Ethereum, XRP and other altcoins have followed suit.

While the entire market looks bullish, things could go wrong if the BTC witnessed a September 7-style slump, according to FXStreet analyst Akash Girimath.

As highlighted by Girimath, the price of Bitcoin has risen 12% in the last three days. However, resistance levels at $48,895 and $50,000 are the main obstacles in the bulls’ way.

“Bulls need enough momentum to turn these locks into support platforms for a smooth recovery to Sept. 6 levels,” he said.

According to him, this move will push the BTC to the Fair Value Gap (FVG). Furthermore, it suggests that buyers may be competing for a new upper limit test for this range of $56.361.

Therefore, if this development is completed, it will represent a 16% rise from the current position.

“On the other hand, if BTC fails to maintain its buying pressure, a pullback to $46,833 seems likely. However, a split of US$ 44,705 will invalidate the high thesis”, he points out.

Ethereum

The analyst also points out that the price of Ethereum consolidated between the $3,015 to $3,338 level for almost a month before flying away and hitting the psychological barrier of $4,000.

Although this move was undone with the September 7 crash, the volatility seen between $3,015 and $3,338 helped to limit liquidation and kept ETH afloat.

“The price of Ethereum appears to be approaching the FVG, ranging from $3,716 to $4,071. Investors can assume that the smart contract token will retest the $4,000 level. That’s if current optimism remains,” he said.

ripple

Finally, in the case of XRP, Girimath pointed out that the token set a maximum swing on September 6 at $1.42. However, it failed to sustain the level as it was followed by a market-wide decline.

Due to this sell-off, the XRP lost 25% of its value, but managed to stay above $1.05 support.

“After a few days of consolidation, the XRP price managed to overcome this barrier and start an uptrend. A 10% rise from its current position will push the XRP to meet the $1.23 resistance level,” he said.

The analyst also pointed out that if the XRP breaks the resistance, it will pave the way to reach $1.42. In a highly optimistic case, the XRP price may retest the $1.66 and $1.83 ceilings

