With a new audience, Capital applies vaccine against covid until 10 pm – Capital

Third dose was extended to people aged 66 and over and who took the second dose until May 16

The vaccination schedule against covid provides for vaccination between 12:00 and 22:00, this Friday, in Campo Grande. The third dose was extended to people aged 66 and over and who took the second dose until May 16th.

The third dose is also available for adults with a high degree of immunosuppression and who took the second 28 days ago. The presentation of a medical report is required.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the second dose will also be applied today, in those who took the first from Astrazeneca until July 18, Pfizer until August 16 and Coronavac until August 26.

Vaccination is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm, at Seleta, and last until 4:45 pm. The drive-thrus at Parque Ayrton Senna, Albano Franco and UCDB, and the post set up at Guanandizão will work today, between 12:30 and 22:00. Health units open at 1:00 pm and close at 4:45 pm.

The first dose can also be applied to those who missed the opportunity. In this case, Sesau advises the person to look for one of the places where the campaign is taking place and check the availability of the dose.

The Vacinometer points to more than 1.1 million doses applied in Campo Grande. Of these, 629,893 people took the first dose (69.52% of the population). The second dose and the single dose of Janssen were given to 492,646 people, representing 54.37% of the population. The third dose has already reached 26,795 people.