With a problem on the website and application, Gol advises passengers to arrive three hours before the airport – 17/09/2021 – Tourism

A notice, written for those who use the app and audible for those who call the Customer Service (SAC), directs Gol Linhas Aéreas passengers to check-in in person, at least three hours before the scheduled time. of the flight.

The service at the counters is only for those who have trips scheduled within the next 72 hours. Access to the Gol Linhas Aéreas website and application has been unstable since September 1, when the company underwent a change in its sales system.

Customers also encounter problems checking online reservations, changing scheduled flight dates and buying space to carry luggage.

By email, GOL informed that it is working on final adjustments to its service channels, which should return to normal soon. And he says that customers who encounter problems with online services will not be harmed because, despite the instability in the query, the flight information remains valid and securely stored.

On Twitter, users report dissatisfaction with the service: “@VoeGOLoficial 10 days waiting for the site to regularize. I can’t find my ticket reservation code” writes internet user Luiza.

“Another day without being able to talk to @VoeGOLoficial to solve my problem”, says Igor Marques.

In a note released on September 10, ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) informed that it has been monitoring the instability of the service operated by Gol, since the problems began to affect the quality of service provision.

