With an eye on Libertadores, Palmeiras will have changes in search of evolution in the Brazilian | palm trees

Palmeiras faces Chapecoense this Saturday, at 17h, away from home, in search of recovery in the Brazilian Championship, as the team is going through a bad phase in the competition.

On the other hand, what does not come out of the fans’ minds (and also of the players) is Tuesday’s match, against Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, in the semifinals of the Libertadores.

Abel talks with the cast of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

With the proximity between the two matches, there is the possibility of coach Abel Ferreira to save some holders aiming at the duel with Galo.

Even so, the team also needs to re-build in the Brasileirão, a competition in which it is runner-up, but won only four of the last 15 points it played.

With the possibilities of change, some players can gain a chance in the team. One of them is Luiz Adriano, who hasn’t scored a goal since the last game against Chapecoense, in Brasileirão’s first round, more than three months ago.

Others, such as Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa, Renan and Patrick de Paula, who have already had important participations as starters this season, can also paint in the initial lineup.

Two certain changes will happen in midfield, as Danilo, injured, and Zé Rafael, suspended, are out. In addition to Patrick and Menino, Matheus Fernandes, Felipe Melo and Danilo Barbosa are other options for the sector.

After the 3-1 defeat by Flamengo, last Sunday, Abel Ferreira promised special attention with the defense, which dropped a lot of performance recently and conceded 11 goals in the last five games for the Brazilian.

With or without news on the team, this Saturday’s duel is important in Verdão’s aspirations for the tournament. The team is already seven points behind Atlético-MG and could be overtaken by Flamengo and Fortaleza if they lose in the round.

