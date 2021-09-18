With morale with Renato and Flamengo fans, Matheuzinho has better numbers than Isla in 2021

If Flamengo’s board awaits a signal to advance in the negotiation for Daniel Alves, coach Renato Gaúcho is still well “armed” in the position. The title holder is the experienced Isla, an undisputed name in the Chilean national team. The immediate reserve is Matheuzinho. The kid from the Nest, in fact, is in good spirits with the coach, he is very active and, in 2021, he has better numbers than those of Isla.

There are more assists, decisive passes, tackles and recovered balls for Matheuzinho, who still has a better use in crosses than Isla. This taking into account only the games of Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Supercopa do Brasil. The boy from Ninho took to the field 26 times, starting in 13. Isla started 20 games in the season.

Matheuzinho and Isla’s numbers in 2021 (Art: SofaScore)

Isla remains with the status of holder with Renato Gaúcho, but the coach already demonstrates that he trusts and counts on Matheuzinho’s football. There are 16 matches since Renato’s debut in charge of Flamengo, and the right-back formed at Ninho has played in 12, being one of the athletes most driven by the coach.

The good moment makes Matheuzinho also on the rise with the fans, who are already asking Renato, through social networks, for a sequence among the holders.

In 2021, Matheuzinho appears in the Top-5 of waiters, with six assists, the same number as Everton Ribeiro, for example. Michael and Bruno Henrique, both with seven, Vitinho, with 11, and Arrascaeta, with 12, lead the ranking.

Last season, the shirt 34 had contributed with three passes for goals. At 21, Matheuzinho has a contract with Flamengo until June 2025. The sequence as a starter in the first team has not yet come, but the boy from Ninho is making every effort to receive this chance under Renato’s command.