With the presence of a quartet, Corinthians publishes list of related to duel against America-MG

This Saturday, Corinthians released the list of those related to the game against América-MG, which takes place at 6:15 pm this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The big news on the list is the presence of the Corinthians reinforcements quartet for the first time. Coach Sylvinho will be able to count on Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian in the duel – the midfielder, it is worth remembering, must finally make his debut for the club after being barred by Anvisa last week.

The main absence is on account of Adson. The midfielder will not take the field for the fourth consecutive game. Since leaving the field with a leg trauma in the duel against Athletico-PR, for the 17th round, on August 22nd, the athlete has been doing work to recover and return to training normally.

The 24 players will seek the team’s eighth victory in the competition. Timão is sixth in the Brasileirão with 29 points added so far. The leader is Atlético-MG, with 13 points more.

Check out Corinthians related

goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli;

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton;

defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo;

midfielders: Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier;

attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Róger Guedes;

See more in: Related list and Brazilian Championship.