Without Bolsonaro, Latin American forum with 15 presidents tries to resume regional integration

At a sensitive time for the region and the world, 15 heads of state gather this Saturday in Mexico City, at the first summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) since January 2016. The big absentee from the only current initiative Brazil, which left the group, created in 2010, in March of last year, will be the one to resume integration between the countries of the continent.

Brazilian government sources confirmed to Globo that Mexico, ahead of the Presidency for the season from Celac, insisted that Brazil participate in some way in the meeting. But all attempts failed, since the position of the government of Jair Bolsonaro is that the discussions at CELAC, made up of 33 nations, have no practical effects and exclude from debates issues considered central by Brazil, with emphasis on the situation of democracy in countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The Brazilian government also considers Celac a platform used by Mexico to try to assume the role of regional leader, in partnership with Argentina and Bolivia.





Without Brazil, analysts acknowledge, it is complex to have a flight plan that aims to relaunch integration, at a time of economic crisis in all countries as a result of the pandemic.

Latin America is experiencing a disarticulation that contrasts with the first years of the 21st century. Mercosur is practically paralyzed by the divergences between its four partners; the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) was deactivated; the Forum for Progress and Development in South America (Prosul) never took off; and the Grupo de Lima, created to coordinate a strategy that would manage to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, disappeared from the map with the stampede of members in recent months.

Still without a clear horizon of achievements, CELAC reflects the conviction of the vast majority of countries in the region about the need to seek solutions through dialogue. The harsh offensive by countries like the US (at the time of Donald Trump’s government), Brazil, Colombia and Chile, among others, against Maduro failed. Instead, a less radical strategy was imposed, defended by Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia, and today seen as the only alternative for almost the entire region.

The Mexican government managed to get Presidents Maduro and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua to send their chancellors to the summit to facilitate the presence of heads of state such as Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador and Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay.

Celac versus OAS

CELAC is seen by some as a more favorable environment to seek consensus than the Organization of American States (OAS), in which Secretary General Luis Almagro is considered by these countries as an obstacle to understanding with Venezuela and Nicaragua. Brazil (which voted in favor of Almagro’s reelection) still considers the OAS the most appropriate space to discuss regional issues.

— More important than any discussion is the affirmation of a living space. At the summit will be present countries governed by the center-right that are open to participate – said Brazilian Pedro Silva Barros, former director of Unasur.

For him, “the summit taking place on the eve of the UN General Assembly signals the region’s will to express itself together on some issues.”

“Brazil didn’t even ask for conditions to participate,” Silva Barros lamented.

In the view of Juan Tokatlián, vice-rector of the University of Di Tella in Buenos Aires and a specialist in international relations, on the contrary, there is little reason to be optimistic.

— So far, we have had speeches by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but there is a lack of consensus. We also know that Mexico can make tough speeches, but in practice, it always ends up making concessions to the US,” said Tokatlián.

CELAC plays an important role for China and the European Union, which use the group to interact with Latin America as a bloc. But, stressed Tokatlián, “there is a lack of regional diplomacy” and it is difficult “to imagine a solid integration project without Brazil, the void that remains is very large”. He also questioned the fact that the group did not discuss fundamental issues such as democracy and human rights.

Former Mexican ambassador Olga Pellicer also asks questions:

— We still don’t have a clear agenda for debates, only ideas launched by Mexico, such as how to reform the OAS. And, we know, there are no conditions to do that.

For Pellicer, “the big question is whether, at this meeting, there will be a clear willingness from the countries to improve dialogue and cooperation. I think it will be possible, but only in technical aspects, not political ones”.

— The fact that presidents such as those of Cuba and Uruguay are present, for example, shows a plurality. However, the president of Cuba (Miguel Díaz Canel) had a very preferential treatment, and these actions by the government of López Obrador go against the efforts of integration – stressed the former Mexican ambassador, who also considered the absence of Brazil “a huge obstacle to the emergence of a Latin Americanism with a future”.

Nicaragua opposition

There are also current tensions between countries that make up the group. At this summit, the election of a new president was expected pro-tempore, but the favorite, Argentina, faced unexpected opposition from Nicaragua. Yesterday, the Nicaraguan chancellery issued an official statement in which it says that “it is neither true nor possible for Nicaragua to vote for the Argentine Republic for the presidency of CELAC. We do not support, and we do not vote for a government that unfortunately was willing to cohabit with the illegal and illegitimate Yankee imperialist government, violating our national dignity and sovereignty”.

The elections in Celac are by consensus, therefore, without the vote of Nicaragua, whose government is furious with the declarations of Casa Rosada about the persecution of political opponents of Ortega, Argentina will not succeed in succeeding Mexico in this summit. The political crisis in Buenos Aires has further complicated the scenario, as Alberto Fernández has decided not to travel to Mexico, and the country will be represented by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá.