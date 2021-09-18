“Without possibility of having carnival in 2022”, says sanitary doctor

While the city halls of the largest cities in the country debate the realization of the carnival in 2022, the public health physician Gonzalo Vecina defends not holding the event next year. According to him, there is no way to control agglomerations, use a mask and guarantee the participation only of fully vaccinated people.

“Carnival is something you don’t control, a very loose mass event. I don’t see the possibility of having carnival in 2022. São João, in the middle of the year, is possible, but difficult. We will have space for football games with fans, theater, events in which there is control”, says Vecina, who is one of the largest public health authorities in the country and was president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) between 1999 and 2003.

Despite defending that the carnival will not be held next year, Vecina considers that the parades of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo can be carried out under security protocols.

“For those who will be in the stands, it is a debatable event. People need to be vaccinated. Even so, there are risks. A negative RT-PCR test can also be required, but I don’t see mandatory testing,” he says.

The main risk in large agglomerations is the circulation of the more transferable Delta variant. In the projection of the sanitary doctor, the cases of covid-19, which are currently in decline, should rise again between the end of this month and the beginning of October. There are cases of vaccinated people who had the mild form of covid-19.

In the last epidemiological week, measured between the 29th of August and the 4th of September, the country registered a total of 3,290 cases of the Delta variant, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Gamma, predominant in Brazil, were 18,484 cases.

“We still don’t know if whoever had covid-19 with the Gamma variant has more protection against Delta. In Rio de Janeiro, she managed to push the envelope and cases are starting to rise. I prefer to soak my beards and see what will happen”, he warns.

Rio and SP plan carnival 2022

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), has already said that “he works with the hypothesis that there will be carnival”. At the end of August, Riotur – the city’s tourism company – released a document with guidelines for companies that intend to present production and support proposals for the street blocks’ parades. The forecast is to have a 40-day carnival.

In São Paulo, the city hall authorized, on Wednesday, the 15th, the beginning of preparations for the performance of the samba school parades. With the release, schools and the League can resume preparations. But the decision still depends on the Municipal Health Department.