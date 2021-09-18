woman finds human finger inside hamburger

Helena Mandarino Dornelas*

(credit: Reproduction)

A customer at a fast food restaurant in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, had a surprise, to say the least. Estefany Benitez, believe it or not, found a human finger in the middle of your burger!

Benitez claims that, while chewing, he felt something strange, and only when he took the piece out of his mouth did he realize that it was a severed finger.

When complaining to employees, Estefany said the team continued to work as if nothing had happened. She filmed and photographed the entire situation, surprised by the employees’ lack of awareness. In the video, one of them still tells her: “Please tell me what you want and we will give it to you.”

“I’m promoting the branch of Hot burguer 3rd ring in San Aurélio, which is why the hamburger was magnificent at the time of eating and when I chewed I caught a finger”, he says in the publication.

After a brief investigation by the Ministry of Labor of Bolivia, it was found that an employee lost his finger in a work accident. The surprise is that, during the Ministry’s investigation, three other similar cases were discovered in the same location.

The Ministry of Defense of User and Consumer Rights fined the company and ordered the restaurant to be closed.

The former governor of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Luis Fernando Camacho, famous for being considered the ‘Bolsonaro Boliviano’, came out in defense of the company. “All the residents of Santa Cruz are witness to the difficulties that the Hot Burger family had to undertake and grow. The battle against adversity belongs to our people, and we will certainly come out with more strength. They will be able to resolve the situation and continue to grow”

Hot Burger published a video in which it says it is most interested in clarifying the facts and sympathizes with the employee.