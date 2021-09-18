Xbox could be close to revealing something big

A new rumor has stirred up social networks and especially the Xbox fan and gamer community. It appears that Microsoft may be close to making an announcement of a grandiose purchase.

The rumor surfaced on Twitter, with suspicious posts from some influencers such as “Apparently another big purchase will be announced in about a month. I think at this point we can say that four game companies own it all.” In another tweet, “I foresee several internet lawyers monopoly laws in the near future.”

Check out the tweets:

Microsoft is supposedly about to announce a HUGE acquisition. Who do you guys think it is? 🤔 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/0Any9XzKmN — Okami Games (@Okami13_) September 16, 2021

Read more: Experts say Xbox’s purchase of Bethesda is not a monopoly attempt

It’s worth remembering that Japan’s biggest gaming event, Tokyo Game Show 2021, is about to happen, and Microsoft will be present on the first day of the event. Comments on social media point out that users speculate that the grandiose purchase is either SEGA or Konami and some are thinking about the possibility of Capcom and Square Enix.

If Microsoft intends to establish itself in Japan, the purchase of one of these giants and an announcement made during the Tokyo Game Show would be the perfect time to do so. It’s worth remembering that, previously, according to an Xbox trivia article on Bloomberg, Microsoft made an offer to buy Nintendo, but the responses were just laughter.

What do you think Microsoft’s next acquisition will be? Tell us there in the comments!

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on Twitter.