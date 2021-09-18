Xbox Series X and S: Can Get Expansion Card Cheaper

Storing dozens of games in the memory of current-generation consoles without spending loads of money may seem like a distant dream, but maybe it’s not that far off. After all, according to the French website XboxSquad, a new, cheaper SSD memory expansion card may be about to be announced for Xbox Series X|S.

The site claimed this afternoon (16) that a new 500GB card from Seagate, the same maker of the current (and expensive) Xbox expansions, was listed on the internal system of the French store Innelec. The documentation states that the cost price of the product is €125.71, but does not seem to provide further details.

The post was later updated, with new evidence of the supposed release of the new SSD card. The site claims that the marketing of the new expansion “is almost confirmed”, this time attaching an image that shows the item listed in Micromania, another French store.

Document shows possible new memory expansion for Xbox Series X|S listed in French store catalogSource: XboxSquad/Playback

The new image informs that the card should be sold for €154.99 (approximately R$ 960 in direct conversion using the Euro quotation at the time of publication), with launch scheduled for November 14, 2021. Although the price is still be salty, the value is lower than the SSD expansion currently sold.

If the XboxSquad info is correct, an announcement about the new Xbox Series X|S memory expansion is due in the coming weeks.