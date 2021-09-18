Xiaomi 11T Pro debuts battery that recharges in 17 minutes | Cell phone

Xiaomi launched the new Xiaomi 11T Pro cell phone, whose main attraction is the 120 Watt HyperCharge fast recharge. The iPhone 13 rival’s battery can be fully replaced in just 17 minutes. Its datasheet includes the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor (Qualcomm). The initial suggested price is 649 euros, about R$4,000 in direct conversion. The announcement took place last Wednesday (15).

The company says the health of the 5,000 mAh battery will not be affected by faster-than-usual recharging. To get an idea of ​​the speed advance, the Mi 11 model, launched in December last year, can be fully charged in 45 minutes with a 55 Watt charger.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a configuration suitable for those looking for a mobile phone to play state-of-the-art games and appreciate the smoothest image transitions. The panel is built with OLED technology and has Full HD resolution.

The datasheet also includes a photographic set consisting of 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera and 5 MP macro camera. The front camera, notably used for selfies, has a 16 MP sensor.

Outside, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM versions, and with 128GB or 256GB of storage. To complete, the device has 5G connection, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 as wireless options, has fingerprint sensor for unlocking and leaves the factory with Android 11 installed and MIUI 2.5 interface.

For now, there is no information about the arrival of the 11T line in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the company has definitively abandoned the name “Mi”, which was often used in the past. In the country, the company carries out a process of expansion of physical stores. A space was recently opened in Rio de Janeiro and another four are on the schedule.

Display: 6.67″ OLED with 120Hz

Screen resolution: Full HD (1080p)

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Main camera: 108 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide + 5 MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Memory: 8GB or 12GB RAM

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

System: Android 11 with MIUI 2.5

Connections: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2