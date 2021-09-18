Xiaomi POCO X4: upcoming mid-range caught online

The success of Xiaomi’s independent branded POCO X line of smartphones is recognized. Both the POCO X3 NFC and the POCO X3 Pro have long been the best-selling smartphones on platforms like Amazon.

As is Xiaomi’s prerogative, the successors of a successful line don’t usually take long. And for the first time an online reference was found to what could be the POCO X4 or POCO M4.

POCO X4 will have been certified in India

Reputable leaker Mukul Sharma has discovered a BIS certification in India for a device with model number 211033MI. It is said that this will be a smartphone from POCO aimed at the mid-range segment.

For the time being, no details are known about the possible specifications of this terminal. But as POCO has already got us used to, it is to be expected that price-quality is one of the flags.

Now that you have received the first known official certification, it will be a matter of time before other certifications emerge that will confirm not only the name but also the first known features.

Until then, the POCO X3 Pro remains one of the smartphones to consider if you don’t want to spend much more than 200 €. On Amazon de Spain you can find it for €215, which is quite appealing for its set of specs.

Its great attraction is the Snapdragon 860 processor, which guarantees you top-of-the-range performance. This is complete with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and an expressive 5160mAh battery. In addition, it features a 6.67” inch LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

