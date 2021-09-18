young man aged between 11 and 19 years is among the 15 victims of this farm

posted on 9/16/2021 8:37 PM / updated on 9/16/2021 8:41 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Among the 15 deaths from complications of covid-19 recorded this Thursday (16/9), by the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES), a victim is a young person aged between 11 and 19 years. Only one person was from outside the Federal District, who lived in Cristalina (GO). Of the last deaths, 12 had comorbidities and three did not.

After seven consecutive days on the rise, the transmission rate of covid-19 fell, this Thursday, in the Federal District. The number had a slight decrease, going from 1.09 to 1.08. The World Health Organization (WHO) determines that if the rate is less than 1, the pandemic will tend to end. If it is greater than 1, the health crisis advances.

The moving average of cases was 630, down 16.9% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths is 15, the same as on Wednesday, and 18.8% lower than exactly two weeks ago.

The SES notified 630 new cases of covid-19, totaling 482,000 people infected in the DF. Of these, 465.1 thousand recovered. The folder informs that, so far, 88.4% of confirmed cases are of people from the DF (426.7 thousand people), 5.8% of residents of Goiás (27.9 thousand), 4.6% under investigation identity and 1.3% from other states (6.2 thousand).

Administrative region most affected by the pandemic, Ceilândia has 52,700 confirmed cases and 1,500 deaths caused by covid-19. Taguatinga continues with 989 deaths and 37,600 infected people. In Samambaia, there are 778 fatal victims and 26,200 residents diagnosed with covid-19. In the Plano Piloto, 697 lives were lost and 48,100 cases so far.