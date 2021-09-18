Young man chews piece of human finger in famous fast food chain burger.

The colleague’s order was, say, ‘matured’, or in a state of decomposition. It would be from an employee who was injured a few days ago

Imagine the situation: you go to your favorite fast-food chain, order your favorite hamburger and, when it’s time to chew, that strange flavor comes. This is what happened to young Estefany Benítez, after biting into her sandwich and pulling part of a severed finger from her mouth, in a state of decomposition. That network is Hot Burger, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

The confusion happened last Sunday (12). Estefany was outraged and questioned the employees, who still did not interrupt the preparation of the hamburgers. She went on to film the diner, showing that production did not stop, despite the bizarre episode.

“Please say what you want and we will give it to you,” said an employee. She also claimed that the meat is prepared elsewhere and that it was the first time something like that had happened.

In turn, Hot Burger called the episode “an unfortunate incident”. According to a statement, an employee lost part of his finger while working. Hence the surprise “mature finger” flavor in Estefany’s award-winning hamburger.

The fact is that the Ministry of Defense of User and Consumer Rights, the local “Procon”, closed the branch of the network. In fact, the company was fined.