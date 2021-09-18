young man disappears during US trip with fiance

A 22-year-old American girl disappeared while traveling by car with her fiance across the country.

The police carried out a search operation to find Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who has not communicated with her family since August, when she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming (USA).

Her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone to Florida, is considered a “relevant person” in the investigation, police said.

Laundrie returned home on September 1, and Petito’s parents reported her disappearance 10 days later.

Police say that although the boy refuses to talk to them about Petito’s disappearance, he has not been charged with any crime.

“We’ve been begging anyone, including Brian, to share information with us about his whereabouts over the past few weeks,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

“Brian’s lack of information is hampering this investigation. Answers will eventually surface.”

But Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steve Bertolino, defended his client’s silence.

“In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person the police turn to in cases like this, and the warning that ‘any statement can be used against you’ holds true regardless of whether my client has anything to do with it. with the disappearance of Petito.”

“In this way, following the lawyer’s advice, Laundrie does not comment on this matter,” says Bertolino.

The young woman’s family has been asking Laundrie for answers, including information about when he last saw her and “why he left Gabby alone and drove his van to Florida.”

“These are critical questions that require immediate answers,” family members said in a statement.

At a press conference on Thursday (9/16), Petito’s father appealed to the population to provide any information that might be useful in the investigation.

Grand Teton law enforcement rangers are working with the Investigative Services Branch of the NPS, the FBI, Teton County Sherriff’s Office, Jackson PD & other law enforcement agencies to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito. pic.twitter.com/tYnSu9Ivr8 — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) September 15, 2021

Travel across the country

The couple traveled in a white Ford Transit van in July, documenting the experience and posting regular updates of the trip on social media.

They filmed themselves smiling, kissing and running along beaches in a YouTube video called “Beginning Our Van Life Journey”, which has been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Two weeks before the girl’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, police in the city of Moab, southern Utah, received a call about a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

On Thursday (09/16), the police released images of a video recorded with a bodycam (camera attached to the policeman’s uniform) in which the young woman appears crying and complaining about her mental health to the security agent. And she also acknowledges that she and her boyfriend were arguing more often.

The officers who recorded the video recommended that they spend the night apart, but did not file a complaint. It is not yet known what happened next.

The van in which the couple was traveling is being examined by the police in search of clues that will help to clarify the mystery of the girl’s disappearance.