Zagallo Takes Third Shot Of Covid Vaccine: ‘Booster Shot Has 13 Letters’, Former Coach Says | Rio de Janeiro

The former soccer player and former coach of the Brazilian national team Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo took this Saturday (18th) the booster dose of Covid vaccine. After receiving the third dose, Zagallo took photos and gave interviews in Cidade das Artes, West Zone of Rio.

“Booster shot has 13 letters,” said the former coach.

Four-time world soccer champion, he took the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine in February and posted images of the moment he was immunized on his social networks.

The four-time champion also remembered his lucky number when taking the injection.

“Zagallo vaccine = 13 letters”, highlighted in the post.

He asked everyone to get vaccinated

‘Everyone has to do it,’ says Zagallo at a Covid-19 vaccination post

Afterwards, he posed with the health professionals who attended him. He called for everyone to get vaccinated.

“It’s my age, I’m 89 years old. I’m going to do what a lot of people haven’t done yet, but that everyone has to do. This is good for health and, collectively, if everyone does it, the death rate will go down “, said the Old Wolf.

